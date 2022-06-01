Breaking News
Villager to Winner story of Ranaksh Rana, Face of India 2020, all set to become an Actor

Updated on: 01 June,2022 02:55 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia

We've all heard the tale of a young man from a small village who rose to prominence. What you are about to read is not a story but an authentic narrative about Ranaksh Rana.

Ranaksh Rana


Ranaksh arrived in Bombay at 13 with only 50 rupees in his pocket and a dream to make it big.

He worked in a variety of businesses, including theatre and modelling.During his corporate tenure as AVP of Sales, he spent more than four years performing in theature the corporate world, he played various roles, but performing remained his true calling.




His performance is extraordinary since he learnt under one of the best performers in the world, Neeraj Kabi Sir.It had always been his ambition to be a performer. This transformation was feasible with the correct amount of self-belief, encouragement from others, and strenuous effort.


In 2018, he worked on a Marathi music video. After that, he got the Face of India 2020 award, which was a significant achievement. After then, Fidaai, a music video, was released. Writing, voice-over, fitness, and photography are some of his passions. Any forms of art and creative endeavour are acceptable.

He believes that because the epidemic has changed the world overnight, a rigorous strategy for the future is impossible. This is only going to lead to disappointment. He sees a path and a road ahead of him, and he wants to stay on it to achieve his objectives and dreams.

