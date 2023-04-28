ViNi T.O.Y.S: The Most Trusted Indian Manufacturer of Toys and Bicycles for Kids

Toys are said to be a medium for discovering a child’s true potential. It is a source of entertainment and fun for young kids who discover their identity and understand the world through toys.

Besides forming an important part of a child’s developmental process, toys stimulate physical, mental, and social well-being and also promote physical fitness and independence.

ViNi T.O.Y.S is a leading manufacturer of children's toys and bicycles based in Hospet, Karnataka. The India-fame brand is the brainchild of entrepreneur Santosh Nag Pathikonda, who started the unit in 2021 with the aim of providing superior-quality toys and tricycles for local and export markets.

Since toys form an integral part of childhood, Santosh named the company after his children, Virat and Nihitha. Santosh states that ViNi T.O.Y.S is a customer-centric brand that follows deep-rooted values to provide a wholesome experience for its customers. He further adds that since the safety of kids is of prime importance, they use the best-quality plastic in all their products suitable for children.

Over the years, the Indian manufacturing brand ViNi T.O.Y.S has established its dominant position in the market by manufacturing (almost 85%) in-house components besides using food-safe materials that are BPA-free to keep the child’s health safe. ViNi T.O.Y.S is also BIS certified and specialises in manufacturing ride-ons and toys for kids, which include a wide range of products such as Tri-Cycles, Walkers, and Magic Cars, which are set to develop a child’s motor skills. Engaging in this activity also improves muscular strength while providing utmost comfort to the child with a wide seat design.

The innovative designs by ViNi T.O.Y.S are aimed at enriching the family’s experience with the child and helping them build a stronger bond by delivering great value. The brand strives to deliver quality and focuses on making a positive difference in the lives of its customers. Furthermore, the competitively priced products in accordance with consumer needs have significantly helped the brand make its way into every home with kids in India.

Apart from this, the brand provides complete safety by ensuring zero sharp edges in their products and follows the motto "Healthy kids, happy kids". In addition, their ride-on products are equipped with rubber grip handles for toddlers to make their first riding memory a special one. Moreover, the bicycles by ViNi T.O.Y.S are available in multiple colours for the child to choose from and come with an entertainment system to make every minute of the ride enjoyable. With over ten years of experience, the brand also offers high-durability tyres and is highly focused on customer satisfaction.

The company’s founder further looks forward to expanding the company's horizons by increasing its manufacturing capacity and customer base. In the coming years, ViNi T.O.Y.S aims to meet their target by focusing on overall growth while ensuring the highest-quality safety standards.

