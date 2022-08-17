Vinni bags Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

Vinni gets felicitated with the “Most Trusted Makeup Artist in Bangalore” award at the National Fame Awards 2022 organised by Brands Impact.

The award was presented to Vinita Kumari by renowned Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at the dazzling ceremony recently held at one of the most opulent hotels Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka.

India’s top branding company, Brands Impact organised the first edition of the National Fame Awards to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters/ clientele, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Congratulating Vinni, Amol Monga, Founder and Director said “The makeup industry is one such which has given some exceptional talents who have carved their own distinct niches and Ms. Vinni is one of them.”

Other prominent awardees included Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia (Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

On receiving the award, Vinita further added “Your dream is our goal.”

Dejavu Makeup led by Vinni is a prominent Makeup Studio & Academy in Bangalore that serves all makeup needs for clients. Vinni has built her unique path around the makeup industry space by displaying her extraordinary skills in turning faces into epitomes of beauty through the strokes of her makeup brush. Her craft has been duly recognized by many who have undergone her transformation sessions, and every single client of hers vouch for her impeccable skills, which are a step above her contemporaries. Acknowledged by clients from all over Bangalore, Vinni has been successful in creating a craze. Her signature style and ability to handle every detail in professional makeup service and expertise has established her as a profound makeup artist in Bangalore.

With a band of skilled makeup artists, Vinni offers superior makeup courses in Bangalore. She loves to share her unparalleled skills and trade secrets to equipping trainee makeup artists so that they can get the ultimate techniques to become successful makeup professionals in Bangalore. She grew up with an appetite for art and creativity at a very young age. Her love for beauty and makeup came later, when she was in the media industry, which demands to be well groomed. With her skills in makeup and technical knowledge, she has grown as a professional makeup artist and has earned the love of more than 70K people on Instagram.

