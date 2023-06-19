Vipul Bhagat Creates Spring Shades For The Summer Sun

"Makeup has to look like your second skin not a mask" quotes Vipul.

Vipul Bhagat ,the makeup maestro in the fashion circuit brings a whiff of fresh spring in scorching summer and gives us new makeup goals.

As the temperature soares this summer Vipul cools it off with a fun play a funky Matt palette of pinks,green,yellows and blue..like All the looks are fu,bold ,add a little drama yet easy to carry.Vipul as an artist believes that innovation and creation can never stop..and that inspires him to keep inventing new trends in makeup.

But when asked about his Mantra,he says.."I look for fun, precision & balance when I create a look,Even if one element is amiss the whole look can be disrupted" he adds.Even in this era of heavy layered makeup he still loves to do very clean dewy makeup.

"Makeup has to look like your second skin not a mask" quotes Vipul . It should enhance you, not transform you, he emphasises. In these looks also the highlight is clean dewy makeup..with fun through colours, graphic liners , feathers attached to eyelashes and peaches and pink blush tones.The lip colour balances the looks of the eyes..darker coral lip tones for the lighter eyes and lighter flushed lips for heavier eye makeup.

The hairstyles were customised to suit each look and amplify it.Space buns,top knots,high ponies,pulled back gelled look only bring out the ingeniously created eye makeup looks but also are very practical hairstyle choices for summer.

Vipul recently used some of these looks for Pepe jeans fashion show and was an instant hit with the Gen Z crowd in attendance.The looks are fashionable yet achievable ... wouldn't you wanna give it a try??