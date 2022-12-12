Viral Village Rolls On..!

Dynamic Producer Lalit Paikray is a happy man these days.

And understandably so. The first shooting schedule of his upcoming Viral Village webseries movie directed by Narayan Shi and also produced by Sunil Jain and Hiru Bihari Kandhari along with Paikray has finally been successfully completed in Mumbai.

"Yes, the movie has been in the pipeline and we were trying to piece together the story-lines and do thorough research before the movie reached this stage," said Paikray with a great sense of relief.

The movie stars the veteran Anupam Kher in the central character which revolves around the con story of an uncle and a niece with villagers.

Besides Anupam, the movie has Tridha Choudhary, Satish Kaushik, Takesh Sharma, Aditya Narayan, Akanksha Puri and pretty Anchalananda Agarwal in interesting roles.

"We all are happy that the movie has now taken proper shape and it'll be completed on time," told Sunil and Hiru confidently.

"I can't forget Anupam ji's support to us and trust on our project. Aditya is a good friend and the versatile Satish Kaushik is very sportive " said Lalit gratefully.

Here's wishing Lalit and his dedicated team for Viral Village. Will the movie go viral? Time will tell..