‘VISCERAL REALMS’ Solo Show of Paintings by Well-known artist Hina Bhatt in Nehru Centre Art Gallery

This show will be inaugurated on 4th April 2023 at 5pm by Chief Guest Mr. Ashish Shanker(Managing Director & CEO - Motilal Oswal Private Wealth), With Blessings from Shri. Sumant Shukla in the presence of Special Guests Prof. Anant Nikam(Eminent Artist), Prof. Vishwanath Sabale(Dean-Sir J.J. School of Art, Mumbai), Shri. Prakash Ghadge(Eminent Artist), Shri. Milind Mulick(Eminent Artist)

“Man expresses himself through art,” said Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore (1861–1941); nature is beautiful, but Tagore expounds that “beauty is simply reality seen with the eyes of love.” And it is this love that draws artist and viewer alike to HinaBhatt’s work. The tangible painting is the manifestation of this interactive experience.Bhatt’s solo exhibition, Visceral Realms is inspired by trees, and her renditions are distinctive because they are so visceral. The visceral realms are where Bhatt lives artistically and what she expresses through brush and paint on canvas.

The exhibition features a collection of oil paintings on canvas, as well as some of Bhatt’s pen drawings. Nature, the common theme, ties the variant together. This may seem a simple theme at first glance, but there is deeper research, deeper dissection of both modes, by the artist. The drawings appear to interrogate the roots—the strength—of the trees. Bhatt’s art is perhaps a quest to understand the metaphysics of these roots. Her pen drawings could be viewed as her self-portraits, in which she attempts to understand her internal roots and how they connect her to the universe.

This exhibition is curated by Vilas Tonape, a U.S.-based Indian artist who is a professor at Methodist University. He knows the high quality of the art being presented. “Bhatt’s works resonate because of her sincere studio practice, and it is unequivocally her deepest interrogation of nature and trees that manifests on canvas,” states Tonape. Bhatt is astute and deeply philosophical, and her excellence is backed by a sound formal education—a diploma in Textile Designing from Mumbai’s well-known Nirmala Niketan, as well as a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the prestigious Stella Maris College of Fine Arts, Chennai.

Bhatt currently resides in Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra. The influence of the city’s richness is apparent in Bhatt and her affinity for culture, which permeates her art. Bhatt’s work has been recognized and celebrated in many important exhibitions throughout India, Dubai, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The exhibition is free and open to public. Gallery visiting hours are 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily from April 5-10, 2023. A formal reception will be held the evening of April 4 at Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Mumbai.

