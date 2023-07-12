Vishal Malkan’s venture Malkansview triumphs at Golden Glory Awards 2023 presented by Brands Impact

The Golden Glory Awards are a prestigious yearly event that Brands Impact brilliantly conceptualized and brought to reality.

Vishal Malkan leverages his penchant for trading and investing to help others achieve financial freedom. Bollywood Actress Parineeti Chopra, honored Vishal Malkan’s venture Malkansview with the “Most Trusted Stock Trading Institution of the Year” at the Golden Glory Awards 2023 presented by Brands Impact organized on 24th June at the Leela, Mumbai.

The Golden Glory Awards are a prestigious yearly event that Brands Impact brilliantly conceptualized and brought to reality. The awards event provides a stage to commemorate and recognise the outstanding achievements of people and organizations that have started along the road to success and made a lasting impression in their areas.

One of the top coaches in the fields of stock trading as well as personal growth, Vishal ventured on this journey at the tender age of 16. He holds a degree in Commerce and an MBA in Finance and describes his professional journey as “nothing short of extraordinary!” Over the past 26 years of his career, grasping various theories, approaches, and concepts, he has simplified the systems and strategies one needs to navigate the stock market.

Having navigated through the thick and thin of the stock market and the world of finance in general, Vishal Malkan has mastered the art of risk management. Today, he leverages his penchant for trading and investing to help others achieve financial freedom.

With this goal in mind, Vishal established the cutting-edge Malkansview Training Institute in 2008, where he offers courses in technical analysis, trading psychology, and self-improvement. Since then, he has collaborated with renowned business mentors and organizations in India, such as The Art of Living Institute of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji, Dr. Vivek Bindra, Guru Gaur Gopal Das, and others. Vishal has had the opportunity to train thousands of people from all walks of life through his 360-degree studio.

“My approach is to integrate simplicity with a holistic viewpoint when talking about finances and money-making,” Vishal shares. “I passionately believe in demystifying the intricate nature of trading and investing so that people from all backgrounds can find them accessible and simple to understand,” he adds. This outlook reflects not just his training institute’s ethos, but also Vishal’s maiden co-authored book #CASHTAGS: How Anyone Can Get Started in the Stock Market and Level Up as a Power Trader. The book delves into simple solutions to common trading problems. It starts by dispelling any and all fallacies about the stock market, addressing any unfavorable trading assumptions that may have developed through time, and offering remedies for them.

On this achievement he said, “The value of trust is way beyond anything one could describe. It has taken years of hard work, sleepless nights, and deep immersion into the subject for me to have reached this phase. This award belongs to all my students and followers who have placed unshakeable faith and trust in the Institute.”

The Golden Glory Award is a true testament to his unrelenting determination towards the subject.