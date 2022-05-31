Vishwash Chauhan's Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi web series bags Best Web Series Award at Haryana International Film Festival

The series bagged top three awards at the recently held Haryana International Film Festival on 22nd May 2022

In a catalyst affair of bridging talent gaps and visibility, the exclusive OTT platform STAGEcatering to Haryanvi talent has hit blockbuster with web-series Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi. The family drama series was created by Haryanvi comedian and performer Vishwas Chauhan and directed by SatenderSehrawat. The series bagged top three awards at the recently held Haryana International Film Festival on 22nd May 2022

The family drama series follows the life of two friends – Vishu and Katta, and their lives in the villages of Haryana. The show revolves around the life choice each makes to ascertain future paths and careers while balancing their friendship, families, and roots. The show was released in 2020 and has, till now, completed two successful seasons. The series took home awards for Best Web Series, Best Supporting Actor (Male), and Most Versatile Actor. The award for Best Supporting Actor went to Krishan Natak, while the honors of Most Versatile Actor went to Dr. Satish Kashyap.

The creator Vishwas Chauhan was ecstatic about the web series sweeping the award show. He said, "My team and I feel extremely privileged and humbled by the reception, and the affection audiences have sent our way. For a Haryanvi family drama series to gain this viewership, big things are coming in Haryana's film and content sector. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the STAGE OTT for enabling a platform for us to showcase our creativity and redefine Haryana and its culture to the larger country."

The Haryana International Film Festival was started in 2016 to recognize the Haryanvi people, their culture, and their talent. The festival aims at highlighting the work of state artists whose creations are filling up regional gaps in the cultural industry. The dominance of Hindi cinema and content is being challenged as more and more regional works like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi bring fresh and creative content to their audiences.

The web series has garnered huge praise from viewers and is available exclusively on the STAGE OTT platform.