VitaGenix Reviews - Bladder Control Prostate Support Ingredients Really Works Or Scam 2023?

Vitagenix is a natural dietary supplement designed specifically for men with enlarged prostate glands and urinary incontinence.

Vitagenix is a blend of naturally sourced ingredients designed to support hormonal imbalances in the prostate gland and promote overall wellness. This breakthrough formula treats all symptoms of an unhealthy prostate and bladder leakage in people of all ages but specializes in seniors above 50.

Its creator, Dr. Ralph La Guardia, developed this revolutionary formula after deeply studying the root cause of prostate problems. He then formulated this supplement to ensure a stress-free and healthy urine flow among his patients. The dietary supplement appeared to be effective with his patients, so he began promoting it publicly.

There’s no doubt about its effectiveness, but today we'll look deep into the VitaGenix prostate support formula to see if it's worth the money.

VitaGenix Review - What is it?

So, if you frequently experience inflammation in the urinal region, you most likely have a swollen prostate, which, if left untreated, can lead to kidney problems.

To solve such an issue, you can use this supplement to achieve a healthy prostate and stress-free urine flow. This is where Vitagenix formula will assist you in treating the prostate naturally, which eventually solves the problem of urine flow and causes frequent urination.

Aside from that, Vitagenix is a safe and organic nutritional supplement that contains only naturally occurring ingredients. It uses no artificial additives or chemicals, ensuring that customers may take advantage of the supplement's health advantages without being concerned about negative side effects. In a while, we are going to take all ingredients into account, so stick around.

VitaGenix Pros and Cons

To provide you with a detailed review of this supplement, it’s up to us to go through all the positive and negative aspects of the product.

Here, we’ve tried to cover both. Let’s see them.

Pros of VitaGenix

Here’re some:

The product contains all-natural ingredients that cure the underlying source of the issue.

VitaGenix, as a natural strategy for treating ongoing infection within the prostate, can help provide long-term treatment.

This supplement is a good remedy to control the level of DHT in the body.

With the help of this dietary supplement, the enlarged prostate size can be reduced and the bladder can open more easily, increasing urine flow.

VitaGenix can help you reduce overnight bathroom trips, allowing for better sleep and a higher quality of life.

This formula helps reduce the severity of erectile dysfunction caused by BPH.

The pill can help with urinary discomfort.

The product is marked as completely safe to take and has almost no negative side effects on your later life.

The product also offers a full refund policy to buyers.

It is produced in a US manufacturing facility that has received CGMP approval.

Nuts, soy, dairy, grains, gluten, fillers, additives, dyes, or GMOs are completely absent from VitaGenix.

Cons of Vitagenix

Here are some cons:

The product is only available through online ordering.

Vitagenix does not give away free samples.

How Does VitaGenix Work?

Vitagenix works with blends of eight clinically-backed ingredients that have been harvested from around the world. Each of the ingredients has been taken in a specific quantity to ensure a healthy diet. You can say it’s a great natural remedy that you can start using today.

According to Dr. Ralph La Guardia, a hormone called dihydrotestosterone is actually a dangerous hormone because it is 10 times stronger than testosterone, and too much of it flowing in your veins can be very risky and can cause prostate enlargement. During his studies, he found that 98% of BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) patients have this hormone hiding in their prostate.

Dr. Ralph also discusses the link between prostatitis and BPH. He claims that BPH is simply a severe case of undiagnosed prostatitis. He also added during his research that prostatitis is far more common than most people believe.

To treat this issue, Dr. Ralph discovered that Quercetin relieves symptoms of chronic prostatitis in 82% of patients and that a daily dose of only 500mg of quercetin was sufficient to overcome this problem. That’s why he made this supplement with Quercetin in it.

To speed up the prostate treatment process, Dr. Ralph combined quercetin with a few other crucial natural ingredients. The combination of all these natural ingredients is extremely helpful for treating all prostate-related conditions. Soy isoflavones, for example, are phytoestrogens that can help women maintain hormonal balance.

VitaGenix Ingredients List

Dr. Ralph allegedly took over 57 ingredients, which he then eliminated during his research. He studied the effects of each ingredient on humans and then compiled a list of eight ingredients that were truly beneficial for this problem.

The eight ingredients that he used are listed:

Quercetin

Many fruits and vegetables contain a plant substance called quercetin, which has antiseptic and antioxidant properties.

According to some reports, it improves bladder function and may lessen the symptoms and signs of a dysfunctional bladder. By calming the bladder's muscles and reducing inflammation, it aids in improving urine production.

Pygeum

Pygeum is made from the bark of the African cherry tree. According to one source, this substance may help people who have prostate problems by reducing their discomfort, swelling, urination, and regular and midnight urination.

Other benefits include a lower risk of prostate cancer, symptom relief from prostatitis, and a reduction in oxidative stress and inflammation.

Boron

It's a substance that can be found in lots of plant-based foods and is actually used in a lot of medicines to enhance overall health. This rare mineral is also present in nuts, grapes, and leafy vegetables such as kale and spinach.

Speaking of its benefits, boron supports a healthy hormone metabolism, increases testosterone, and controls DHT levels. Aside from that, research also explains that it’s helpful for decreasing irritation and supporting hormone regulation, and it may also improve prostate function.

When it comes to shrinking a swollen prostate, boron is like a pin to a balloon.

Bromelain

Bromelain is a pineapple extract with anti-inflammatory enzymes. According to Cleveland Clinic reports, prostatitis patients who took Quercetin with Bromelain experienced a 48% reduction in symptoms.

Additionally, bromelain boosts the bioavailability of other nutrients by up to 17 times. So, with bromelain, you can say that the absorption of other nutrients by the prostate gland will be significantly increased.

It is also known to help reduce bladder and prostate inflammation, which improves urine function.

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto has recently gained popularity as an herbal treatment for a number of illnesses, including chronic pelvic pain, migraines, hair loss, and urinary symptoms brought on by an enlarged prostate gland.

According to experts, Saw Palmetto is the sworn enemy of DHT. This particular ingredient is incredible for blocking the extra conversion of testosterone to DHT. This is why VitaGenix contains this ingredient.

Beta-Sitosterol

Beta-sitosterol is yet another plant-based component found in VitaGenix Prostate Support that helps increase urinary flow. This plant pigment has been shown in numerous clinical studies to be effective in reducing prostate inflammation, enlargement, and discomfort. A study showed Beta-Sitosterol significantly reduced prostate symptoms by 353%.

Pumpkin Seed Extract

Pumpkin seed extract has been scientifically linked to increased bladder and urine efficiency because it is rich in essential fatty acids and other nutrients. Native American tribes have traditionally used pumpkin seeds to "help pass urine."

According to recent Japanese research, Pumpkin Seed Oil can reduce incontinent episodes by up to 79%. So you can say it significantly contributes to the improvement of bladder control and the reduction of inflammation.

Stinging Nettle Leaf

Last but not least, the inventor of VitaGenix used stinging nettle leaf, an antiquated treatment for libido enhancement used by both the Romans and the Egyptians.

Also, the stinging nettle plant extract has been widely used since ancient times to improve urinary functions. It has a healing effect that aids in easing discomfort and enhancing bladder control by preventing the body from producing inflammatory substances.

Pricing and Availability of VitaGenix

The manufacturer cares about their customers, which is why they have set prices within an affordable range. Three different VitaGenix plans are available, and it's great to know that they are all discounted.

Let’s check each plan one by one.

I Always Have Prostate Issues: Purchase 3 bottles - Get 3 bottles free for just $207, making each bottle cost $34.50 plus free shipping.

I Often Have Prostate Issues: Purchase two bottles - Get one free for just $138, making each bottle cost $46 plus free shipping.

I Just Want To Try It: Purchase one bottle for just $69 plus free shipping.

These are the three main plans that you can try today.

Refund Policy

VitaGenix is an effective treatment for anyone with a prostate-related issue, but if it isn't working for you, you can ask for a refund.

On the official website, it is stated very clearly that anyone who wants a refund can easily get their money back without any hassle. The policy of the lifetime money-back guarantee applies to all orders.

Therefore, if this supplement doesn't work for you or you decide not to use it, just send them an email at barbara@healthylivingassociation.org, and they'll refund your money without any hassle or headache.

Dosage of VitaGenix

VitaGenix is intended to be taken every day. Take three VitaGenix pills with each meal for best results, or do as your doctor directs you.

Furthermore, if you have a lot of prostate problems, try taking the supplement for 3 to 6 months. You will notice the results right away if you take it around this time range. The creator of the product states that each dose of the supplement will help you reclaim your youth, energy, vitality, and virility.

FAQs - VitaGenix

Do prostate supplements really work?

Yes, but it also depends on the type of supplements you're taking. When it comes to VitaGenix, it is most effective for prostatitis. Patients suffering from urinary incontinence or inflammation can benefit from these supplements.

Dr. Ralph has tested this supplement on many of his patients and found it quite effective for the treatment. Thus, you can say it works.

Does VitaGenix have any side effects?

VitaGenix is a nutritious dietary supplement made entirely of natural, high-quality ingredients.

The absence of nuts, soy, dairy, grains, gluten, fillers, colors, or GMOs ensures the product's safety for consumption. However, before starting to use VitaGenix, as with all health-related changes or decisions, you should consult your doctor.

Is a refund policy available?

All VitaGenix supplements come with a money-back guarantee for life. The manufacturer has stated on the official website that buyers can request a refund if they want to.

So in case any buyer finds it unsatisfying, they just need to email them. Also, you can even keep the bottles. Their email address is given as barbara@healthylivingassociation.org .

Where to buy VitaGenix?

Currently, this product is only available online, and you can purchase it from its official website .

Simply click on “Start My Order” and order your package. You will receive it in 5 to 7 business days

Also, if you want to ask something from the company, you can email them. The company has friendly customer service, which will also resolve any problems relating to buying a product.

Vitagenix Bladder Control And Prostate - Final Verdict:

Lastly, Vitagenix is a natural dietary supplement beneficial for managing prostate disorders, such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and overactive bladder syndrome (OAB). It contains natural ingredients known for their therapeutic effects, supported by scientific evidence from research studies.

Additionally, adhering to dosage recommendations is essential, as excessive dosages may lead to adverse side effects. Given Vitagenix's affordability and evidence-based benefits, individuals should consider trying it.

