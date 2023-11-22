VIVA11 Fantasy Sports App Hits Over 200K Users Days After Launch

The app's immediate popularity can be attributed to its user-friendly interface and informative features that provide real-time player statistics and performance metrics.

In an astounding display of rapid growth, VIVA11, the innovative fantasy sports app developed by Kross Games India Pvt Ltd, has exceeded 200,000 Plus users within just a few days of its release. This milestone underscores the app's exceptional design and its ability to captivate sports fans, offering them an unparalleled virtual gaming experience.

VIVA11's platform is expertly tailored to engage sports enthusiasts directly in the action, allowing them to join multiple fantasy leagues, craft their ultimate teams, and compete in a variety of contests. With options ranging from the Grand League to Head 2 Head matchups, the app caters to fans of all sports, offering a rich and diverse gaming landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

The app's immediate popularity can be attributed to its user-friendly interface and informative features that provide real-time player statistics and performance metrics. This allows users to make strategic decisions, enhancing their engagement and the overall competitive spirit of the game.

"We're thrilled with the response to VIVA11 and proud to see our vision for a top-tier fantasy sports platform come to life," said David Kyoungho Byeon. "It's rewarding to witness so many users enjoying and recommending our app, and we're excited to continue improving their experience."

To celebrate the successful launch, Kross Games India Pvt Ltd is offering a series of promotions and bonuses, including a lucrative referral program. These incentives, along with plans for exclusive contests and tournaments, position VIVA11 as a leader in the fantasy sports domain, providing users with not only a gaming platform but also a chance to win exciting prizes and rewards.

For more information on the VIVA11 Fantasy Sports App or to join the community of sports enthusiasts making the most of their game-day experiences, visit www.viva11.com or download the app on Android platforms today.

About VIVA11

VIVA11, operated by Kross Games India Pvt Ltd, is a pioneering fantasy sports application that connects fans to the thrill of the game. By offering a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform, VIVA11 is rapidly becoming the favorite choice for fantasy sports players globally.