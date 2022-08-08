VS Astrology is alerting peoples from the rapine in the name of astrology

VS Astrology is the astrology platform which is available on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Koo & Josh. VS Astrology has more than 550000 Active Viewers Connected through this different Platform and even throught this platforms, crores of people around of the world watch & listen to VS Astrology & also follow the advice.

The founder of VS Astrology, Dr Gaurav Gite says that there are many “so called astrologers” are looting to the common & innocent peoples in the name of astrology but VS Astrology has been regular trying for a long time to end those rapine. Astrology Science is an integral part of Sanatan Dharm which has been serving people for thousand of years. The knowledge of astrology is the gift of the sages of our great india and if it is used properly , then no doubt it will be very beneficial for all the common people. Just think, modern science spends crores and billions of dollars to find out about solar & lunar eclips and here the same in astrology one astrologer tells it by only analysis of panchang. from this you can get a idea of how powerfull astrology is, how old it is & how much beneficial.

But is it also completely true that one’s destiny can not be change by astrology, if any person claims that I will change your destiny, then distance should be kept from that person, he/she should be considered a cheater.

This example is given many times in VS Astrology that Astrology science is like an umbrella. Just as the meteorological Department cannot stop the rain, but can give you an idea of the coming rain and then you can protect yourself by an umbrella, in the same way, astrology science also gives you an idea about the upcoming situation and then you can protect yourself from that problem. if this will be the approach of looking astrology, then no one will fall into superstition, & the possibility of rapine will be end.