VSA Space Design awarded the Brands Impact National Fame Award 2023 by Actress Esha Deol Takhtani

VSA Space Design, led by architects Virender Sehrawat and Neena Thorat, is a design firm company that believes in a unique approach to design and emphasizes on the importance of sustainability while remaining economically viable and globally pertinent.

VSA Space Design has been awarded the National Fame Award 2023 for Most Trusted Architectural Firm of the Year, presented by Actress Esha Deol Takhtani.

Organised by one of the leading branding companies, Brands Impact, the National Fame Awards were gestated to recognize the efforts and celebrate the talent and creativity of individuals and companies that have risen to nationwide fame while setting standards in the society with their consistent hard work and zeal in their respective fields and have, as a result, raised the bar for the better across the Nation.

With a collective professional experience that encompasses a wide array of design types including residential, commercial, institutional and educational facilities, the firm has completed more than a hundred projects across the country, including Mumbai, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. VSA Space Design also has ongoing international projects, including luxurious multi-story apartments in Accra, Ghana, Africa.

VSA Space Design believes in prioritizing the process of design. Their work evolves as a response to the particular character of each program, site, and budget. At every scale, the firm emphasizes the integrity of material and craftsmanship, establishing a fundamental relationship between the physical environment, and the art of making architecture.

The professional work of VSA Space Design has been widely recognized in India and Africa. They have pioneered an approach that allows their buildings to passively provide the fundamentals of comfort, safety, and liveability, while also sustainably responding to the local climate and ecology. This unique approach has allowed them to create structures that are not only beautiful and functional, but also environmentally responsible and globally relevant.

A dazzling and glamorous affair, National Fame Awards 2023 saw red carpet appearances by various celebrities of the tinsel town including the Chief Guest Esha Deol Takhtani herself. Some eminent awardees included Actor Rohit Bose Roy, Actor turned Producer Aarya Babbar, Actors Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh and Rajan Modi, Celebrity Couple Karanvir Bohraa and Teejay Sidhu, Actress and Model Payal Rohatgi, Actors Sharad Malhotra and Simba Nagpal, Actor Sreejita De and Comedian Sunil Pal among others with Mr. Ajeet Joshi as the Special Guest. The winners of the awards were selected through a refined process wherein the best performers in the sector were identified and a critical evaluation was conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls.

The 2nd Edition of the National Fame Awards was held on 25th March, 2023 at The Club, Mumbai and was a huge success.