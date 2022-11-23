Want to Get the Most out of Your Whiskey? Neat Is Not Better, Backs Science

Whiskey lovers are often divided into various groups. Some are committed malt lovers. Others always prefer a blend. Similarly, some swear by the neat, whereas some add water to their spirit. So, if you are among those who add water, you are on the right side, as per science.

Estuary is the world's first-ever blending water brand dedicated to elevating your whiskey-drinking experience with its exclusive range of blending water.

The debate around whether to add water to whiskey is not a recent invention. However, science backs the claim that adding water to your whiskey is the right way of whiskey consumption. Still not convinced? Let's look at the science behind it. Your whiskey's flavor profile is primarily associated with amphipathic molecules like guaiacol. When water is added to whiskey, guaiacol molecules become more present at the surface of the whiskey. Therefore, it enables your nose and palate to experience your whiskey's unique flavor and smell more effectively.

However, here's a piece of warning for you. Not every water is the same or perfect for your whiskey. Regular water contains salts and various minerals. These salts and minerals contribute to the unique test of regular water. A higher amount of total dissolved solids (T.D.S) in your water can become the reason behind flavor pollution in your glass. Yes, the T.D.S content of regular water significantly alters the flavor profile of your whiskey. So, any whiskey lover must be cautious about the water they are putting in their spirit. Enters Estuary into the scene. Estuary is a one-of-its-kind brand that has launched its premium blending water to 'open up' your whiskey. Its blending water is custom-crafted to complement the premium whiskeys.

Estuary's blending water is the result of its effort to revolutionize the global beverage industry. The innovative blending water is crafted by expert distillers and master blenders to help preserve the authentic flavor profile of your prized whiskey. It is toned down and turned into low-density water to maintain the T.D.S level. This makes Estuary's blending water perfect for adding in your whiskey, without worrying about any flavor pollutants. As a matter of fact, the brand has already obtained an official endorsement from the Scottish Whisky Awards.

Estuary's unique and innovative product comes in a custom-forged glass bottle with a striking golden globe cap. The premium Estuary bottles perfectly complement and significantly enhance the look of a bar. Moreover, the bottle's custom glass body prevents unwanted chemicals from leaching into the water. Despite being a young brand, Estuary takes pride in being eco-conscious. Its water is ethically sourced, and the company is focused on creating a sustainable production cycle.

So, if you're spending big bucks on your bottle of whiskey or malt, don't just end up adding regular water from your tap. Instead, try Estuary to really take your whiskey-drinking experience to the next level.

For more details visit https://estuaryworld.com/#