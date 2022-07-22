Watch Out For Jyotiprakash The Director..!

Bollywood, here he comes..!!Jyotiprakash may be a newcomer Director in Bollywood, but with Jholachhap this former Air Force officer who had taken voluntary retirement to pursue his passion for making movies has signaled that he has arrived in Bollywood quadrangle. And how..! Wow!

So,how did Jholachhap happen to Jyotiprakash?

"Well,well..It was during the pandemic that people started realising the importance of health which ignited me to focus on this all-crucial issue. Besides this, a doctor in Odisha Shekharla Padhan was in highlights because of his selfless service .He developed a PHC in a different level for which Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also tweeted. These all actually inspired me to develop and fructify the story," says Jyotiprakash without battling an eyelid.

So, Jyotiprakash is satisfied with the final result? Isn't he?

"This is my first commercial project. Earlier I have made many short and tele films which have been awarded and recognised. But if I say about Jholachhap, I have tried my best and I think it has come up well," tells Jyotiprakash sans any overconfidence.

"In the big world of Bollywood, is Jyotiprakash nervous to release the movie and when it is, how confident is he that the film will be a hit?

"Look, to begin at the beginning, it was a big challenge actually because viewers always try to see a big star cast/face. But I think the trend is changing now, people have started to liking truly good artistes than swayed away by the starstatus. I'm sure Jholachhap will be liked," says Jyotiprakash with a note of optimism.

And who's the protagonist of the movie and how did Jyotiprakash develop the central character?

"Mehak Manwani has played the protagonist character. She has played a doctor. A newly appointed doctor posted to a rural Primary Healthcare Centre. Besides her, the extremely talented Chittaranjan Tripathy (whose role in hit webseries Sacred Games was much appreciated) and senior Bollywood artiste Mushtaq Khan also also there," informs Jyotiprakash.

Asked about the story and how it's going to be different than many other stories floating around, Jyotiprakash explains plainly, "First of all, the story is based on some true incidents. The naked truth of our village healthcare system. In the story we have not only shown about the quacks but the merits and demerits of Government healthcare system. Why people in villages trust quacks more than a MBBS doctor. Why villagers avoid to go to PHC et al."

Jyotiprakash's favourite film- maker? "l always love to watch the projects of Raju Hirani sir and Vetrimaaran sir," Jyotiprakash tells with all due humility.

Given a chance whom does Jyotiprakash want to be the lead pair in his one of his forthcoming movies? "I would love to work with Manoj Bajpayee ji any day," says Jyotiprakash as he signs off smilingly.