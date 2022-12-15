“We aim to make lifting solutions easily accessible to all”, says Mr. Jalaj Kumar Anupam upon receiving the “Emerging Brand of the Year Award 2022”

A leading manufacturer of Elevators and lift equipment, Consent Elevators Private Limited receives the “Emerging Brand of the Year Award 2022” at an event organized by the Business Mint in Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi on 20th July 2022.

Mr. Jalaj Kumar Anupam received the award from Mr. Ravi Nandan Sinha, the Director of MSME Business Forum India. The event was all about encouraging the young minds and businesses of the country to make exceptional changes in society through their work. Many brands, businesses, and individuals were awarded for making splendid contributions to the sector.

Consent Elevators Private Limited is known for its excellent customer service and convenience factor which suits every customer. Covering the Northern and North Eastern parts of the country, the company has successfully established its foundation as a complete lifting solutions provider. The company is highly appreciated by the mass as the products they design and deliver have no comparison in terms of quality and the fact that it is highly accessible by the people, makes it one of the most advanced and extraordinary manufacturers of lift components. Living in an era of extensive urbanization, the vision of the company is to provide lifting solutions suitable for the middle class.

Consent Elevators Private Limited aims to provide high-quality incorporated machinery and equipment at an affordable price range since they came to realize that a major part of the country is unable to utilize the elevator services as the installation and maintenance of the same can be a burden to middle-class people. Therefore, without making any compromises concerned with the safety and quality of the manufactured equipment, the company rather focuses to provide the best to the customers. Consent Elevators is the manufacturer of many modernized lift components including lifts that are available with or without a machine room, a limitless range of goods lifts, car lifts, hospital lifts, and many more.

The overall support and trust of the customers have played a big part in the success of the company. Customer satisfaction is the priority for Consent Elevators Private Limited and the company believes in designing, installing, and delivering the best services and stands by its commitment. Thanking the audience and the dignitaries present at the event, he talks about the aim of providing accessible manufactured elevator equipment, ensuring that the ideals of the company will never compromise with the safety measures and quality factors.

He further adds that on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsava, the company actively contributes and will keep providing the best expert technological equipment at an affordable price range which can be considered much more valuable in terms of quality. The efficiency and value of the products manufactured by Consent Elevators Private Limited have contributed towards active participation in the development of the modernized commercial sector and society in general.