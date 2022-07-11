“We also have expertise in scalp and hair related issues....” says Dermatologist Dr Saloni Vora-Gala?

1. What urged you to become a dermatologist?

The complexity of skin and hair is very attractive to me. Taking care of one’s skin and hair seems simple but is actually quite tough as it requires a lot of effort and consistency. It needs a holistic approach and this is what I believe in too – What you are inside, makes you what you are outside. However, there are too many misconceptions and taboos in society with regards to one’s skin colour and condition so I felt the urge to help as many as I can overcome this, which is why I chose Dermatology .

2. For how many years have you been working in the industry and how has been your journey so far?

It has been more than 8 years now since I started practicing in this field. It has been a beautiful journey so far – quite overwhelming at first, but thanks to all my mentors and seniors who guided me well at every step, things started getting smoother with time. During my residency years, I was fortunate to have the best mentors and the opportunity to practice at a government set up which gave me tremendous experience. Since the last 5 years I have been practicing as a consultant clinical and aesthetic dermatologist at Dr. Sheth’s skin and hair clinic, Juhu, Mumbai, where I got to work as an associate under the guidance of the well renowned celebrity Dermatologist (Late) Dr Rekha Sheth for the initial 3 years. I have been extremely grateful for the same.

3. Did you face any roadblocks in your journey?

I come from a non-doctor family so every step was a new challenge and an extra effort. Thanks to the support of my lovely family and friends, I achieved my dream of becoming a doctor and pursued my residency in dermatology which was a smooth sail comparatively. The actual challenge came afterwards when I started practicing as an associate to Dr Rekha Sheth with a huge exposure to the world of cosmetology and VIP/Celebrity treatments. It was quite overwhelming at first but my mentor was very kind and patient enough to guide me through. I fell in love with cosmetology and there was no looking back.

4. People often feel that dermatology is just about treating acne, do you agree? If not, then can you briefly explain what dermatology actually is?

Acne treatment is just one part of what we do. We treat N number of conditions like eczema, psoriasis, vitiligo, lichen planus, scars, moles, common bacterial/fungal/viral infections, sexually transmitted diseases, leprosy and so much more. We also have expertise in scalp and hair related issues with dandruff, dermatitis, hair fall, hair loss and so on. Besides, we perform multiple aesthetic treatments like laser hair reduction, chemical peels, lasers and light treatments for acne/pigmentation, hair re-growth therapies like PRP, scar reduction therapies, skin tightening and body contouring therapies like fillers, botulinum toxin, skin boosters, thread lifts, meso-lipolysis, energy-based devices for tightening like HIFU, radiofrequency, etc. It’s a vast field with endless opportunities.

5. Botox, permanent makeup, etc are some latest trends that have been making a lot of noise all over, so can you give any brief about them?

The last 2 years with covid and the lockdown changed the misconception that aesthetic treatments like Botox (botulinum toxin), fillers, permanent makeup are done just by celebrities. Social media platforms brought about a huge revolution by spreading awareness regarding these treatments in the last 2 years.

Botulinum toxin injections temporarily relax the hyperactivity of muscles to improve lines over forehead, frown lines, crow’s feet, bunny lines and more and are absolutely safe to use both as a preventive measure as well as treatment and last for 4 to 6 months.

On the other hand, dermal fillers are hyaluronic acid injections that are used to treat wrinkles, lift sagging skin, volumize areas with fat loss, to improve hollow under eyes, contour face, jaw re-shaping, lip correction and a lot more. They are very safe when done by an experienced dermatologist and last for 1.5 to 2 years.

Semi-permanent makeup like microblading, nano brows, ombre brows for eyebrows and similar treatments for lip colour have gained a large attention recently. They work wonders and are safe to do if performed by a skilled physician.

Similarly, there are treatments like thread lifting, injectable skin boosters which work like magic in improving the skin quality and sagging to a large extent.

6. What are your future plans? Kindly elaborate.

I want to continue learning more in the field of dermatology and cosmetology and keep my-self updated about newer advances and technologies so that I can help my patients in the best possible ways. I also want to continue spreading skin and hair care awareness through social media platforms as well as live talks on the same which I have been continuously doing so far.

7. What is your success? Life mantra?

There are multiple skin and hair conditions which scar a person not just physically but even mentally. It is quite gratifying when my medical advice or treatment heals a person not just from outside but even emotionally which helps them walk with confidence.

I always advice everyone to aim for a healthy skin and not a fairer skin as skin colour does not matter, every colour is beautiful. One needs to be healthy inside out.