WE Convention Celebrates The Accomplishments And Leadership Of Women Around The World

The WE Convention aims to offer women a comfortable and free platform for exchanging professional experience, knowledge, and role models that can inspire and help build a career and self-realization.

Today, there is a growing number of events organized by women. Nevertheless, meetings and associations of this type are still needed worldwide so everyone can find support, develop useful contacts, and gain valuable knowledge through such meetings and organizations. WE Convention , a conference sponsored by the WE Council that advocates women's empowerment, has already gained popularity in business events and celebrity support.

The next event will be held in Dubai in spring 2024 and we are looking forward to it. In this article, we will tell you how you will benefit from attending, who you will meet at the conference, its location, and why you should participate in the conference.

Events at the WE Convention

Many well-known keynote speakers and panel discussions will take place at each conference, in which experts from their industries will discuss current market trends, educate participants about women's problems in these niches, and share business cases, success stories, and predictions about these significant trends. Many prominent women attended the WE Convention in March, such as Mila Semeshkina (founder of the WEC organization and CEO of Lectera ), May Musk (model, writer, and mother of the well-known Elon Musk), Her Highness Sayyida Basma Al Said (psychiatrist and mental health consultant), Natalia Vodianova (supermodel, philanthropist), Tayana Bakalchuk (founder of the largest marketplace in all former Soviet republics WildBerries), Juhaina Al-Mhairi (the first female aeronautical engineer in the UAE), Sophia Swire (venture investor), Amanda Steinberg (founder of DailyWorth and writer), Elina Landman (psychotherapist), Sabinije von Gaffke (TV host), Loujain Adada (actress) and many other successful women and men. All of them will speak on the big stage, addressing topics that affect women's success, leadership, and careers in 2023.

WE Conventions also feature seminars, meetings, and workshops on the most relevant topics, such as leadership, mental health, and doing business. The participants gain valuable knowledge while resolving problems that concern them. A separate startup platform is provided for launching innovative and technological startups, which gets much attention. At the WE Convention in November, startup sessions were conducted by Darya Kamkalova (founder of the company Venturing Women), Medea Nocentini (Senior Partner of Global Ventures), Vera Futoryanski (founder of Veritas Ventures), and Sophie Smith (founder of Nabta Health). A panel of experts shared their insight on balancing business and motherhood, designing future communities, optimizing operations, becoming a successful entrepreneur, building a personal brand, and developing FemTech (startups focused on maintaining women's health and well-being).

Also, at the event, the convention's startups, sponsors, and partners will present their own ideas and products. In the WE Convention, it has always been a tradition to collaborate with leading companies, and as a result, participants get to see these innovative products and projects directly on-site, and it is even possible for these companies to present their products directly on-site with the organizer's permission (and by sponsoring the WE Convention).

Traditionally, the WE Convention lasts two days: the first day includes all of the above, and the second day is dedicated to a gala dinner with exquisite cuisine, live music, and spectacular shows. Currently, the dinner program for the November convention has yet to be determined, but in March, guests enjoyed a fashion show featuring antiques from Dior and other brands. Moreover, attendees have the opportunity to interact with businesswomen, opinion leaders, experts from different industries, and other women who share progressive world views, build successful careers, achieve goals, and realize themselves professionally. The WE Convention is the best place to exchange business contacts with other women and meet new partners, investors, mentors, and friends.

Spring 2024 is the date of the next WE Convention. What we know so far

Atlantis The Royal, a luxury hotel located in the heart of Dubai and regarded as one of the world's most famous hotels, will host the next WE Convention. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that this organization has chosen Dubai as the venue of the meeting for the first time, which can be explained by the fact that today, Dubai is considered to be one of the most important financial centers in the world, combining the technology of the West with the flavor of the East. This allows event guests to combine business with pleasure and enjoy an unforgettable weekend by the Persian Gulf shores. Therefore, you may choose to kill two birds with one stone or do one of the two, as separate tickets are available for the conference and gala dinner.

There is still a work in progress to clarify the list of speakers, but it is known that it will include guests from the November convention (Mila Semeshkina, Sayyida Basma Al-Said, Saud Al-Shamski) as well as:

Irina Khakamada is a business speaker, public figure, and writer

Sarah Al-Madani is a serial entrepreneur, reality TV star, and speaker

Andrea Prazakova — Senior Vice President of Innovation, ESG & Gaming, Mastercard EEMEA

Ben Nelson – Founder and CEO of the Minerva Project, as well as Rector of the University of Minerva, United States

Jared Horvath – Educational Neuroscientist, Director of LME Global

Mirna Arif is the general manager of Microsoft Egypt

Zaria Parvez is a Global Social Media Manager at Duolingo

Yes, as you can see, there are no gender restrictions at the event: women and men alike are welcome to participate in the event, whether seeking to achieve more in their professional activities or supporting women's leadership and building markets together. Over 1800 guests from 60 countries are expected to attend the November event.

Get to know the Women's Empowerment Council

One of the WE Council principles states that everyone should have access to career and educational opportunities, regardless of their income level, gender, age, and place of residence. That is why the WE Convention positions itself as a celebration of inclusion, equality, and diversity. To the organization itself, the Women's Empowerment Council can connect any woman who needs a supportive community and career resources. It is headed by Mila Smart Semeshkina, a serial entrepreneur, a well-known brand-building and development expert, the author of several best-selling books on corporate development, and a member of the Forbes Club.

Members of the WE Council receive the following benefits:

The partner educational platform Lectera offers free online courses in the most popular market areas, such as soft skills, sales, business, investments, and more.

World-class webinars with experts, coaches, and specialists, including well-known and successful women.

Interviews with women's leaders and research on women's career development are valuable materials.

Sessions, off-site events for live communication, and conferences, such as the WE Convention.

All Women's Empowerment Council members are ordinary yet great women, demonstrating that you can be both a successful businesswoman and a happy mother and still find time for yourself. They lead the world's biggest corporations, contribute to world progress, and eliminate barriers that perpetuate discrimination in the workplace and society. Attending the WE Convention is undoubtedly a worthwhile experience, if only in support of women's empowerment worldwide. It is also an ideal opportunity for you to make new friends, find partners and investors, gain a deeper understanding of the "women's business" and the current market, and have a memorable weekend in the beautiful city of Dubai.