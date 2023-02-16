We Must Unite And Fight The Troubling Epidemic Of Neglected Tropical Diseases (Ndt’s) - Ms. Paris Keswani

Neglected Tropical Diseases (Ndts), It Is Our Collective Responsibility As We Get Ready To Celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The United Nations estimates that over 1.45 billion people in the world require NDT intervention. It has been ascertained that NDTs disproportionately affects and kills the poor and unfortunate ones amongst us. Since the global consciousness of this disease has been scanty at best, I have taken it upon myself to acquaint you with the devastating effects this disease is having on vulnerable populations around the world daily.

NDTs affect, disable and kill over 170,000 people per year. Effects from the most lethal NDTs include, but is not limited to deformed legs, blindness, swollen neck, extremely swollen legs, and of course excruciating pain which leads to social isolation, depression and suicide.

What is exactly then are NDTs? And how can we help to become a catalyst in its total eradication. NDTs are diseases commonly found in several countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

It is generally agreed that NDTs are prevalent in tropical areas where people do not have access to clean water or safe ways to dispose of human waste.

Some of the not commonly known NDTs include, but not limited to, Leprosy, Dengue fever, Guinea worm disease, Human African Trypanosomiasis (African Sleeping Sickness), Chagas Disease, Trachoma, and many more. The lack of clean drinking water, functioning waste disposal systems for example, contribute to create a dynamic congestion of intolerable squalor which allows the numerous causative pathogens to thrive.

Because the victims lack the wherewithal to efficiently eradicate this breeding grounds for the pathogens, they become easy prey for the ensuing diseases.

With the amount of wealth created daily in the industrialized parts of this world, it is a shame that we have all allowed this shameful phenomena to continue. As a humanitarian, peacemaker and catalyst for positive action, I call on you, the global community to join hands with us to eradicate this eye sore to our humanity.

We are all God’s Creation, and as such, the tentacles of our brotherhood and sisterhood should always remain boundless because we share the same two atoms of oxygen no matter where we are located on top this planet.

Thank you so much for lending us your ears and hands of action.

BY: MS PARIS KESWANI, AMBASSADOR OF GOODWILL TO THE WORLD