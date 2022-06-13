“We will Not Let any Restaurant in India Put up the Shutters” : Krunal Oza, CEO at Hustlers Hospitality.

Cloud Kitchen company Hustlers Hospitality is on track to take its Internet Restaurant count to 2000 by mid 2023, apart from expanding its other F&B brands and augmenting its existing portfolio.”

Hustler Hospitality which will also go live in cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, & Jaipur in upcoming 6 months. Post Acquiring 31% Stake in consulting firm “ My Cloud Kitchen”, Hustlers is currently valued at 2.1 Million Dollars “



Hustlers Hospitality Introduces its “Growth Hack Program” to expedite its brands across the country to about 2000 Internet Point of Sales by Mid 2023 and aims to clock revenue over Rs.150 Cr in the next 2 years.

Cloud kitchens are an exciting phenomenon worldwide, The industry is growing at the Highest CAGR as compared to other segments in the restaurant industry.

Growth hack program is designed for Existing Restaurants to Scale their online food delivery sales through brands of Hustlers Hospitality from their already Existing kitchen space & Optimizing the same Set of Equipment and staff which is currently Under-utilized fundamentally due to lack of desired sales. Growth Hack Program is a revolutionary way to earn Incremental sales, you can multiply your income into two fold, as there is no additional Real Estate and Machinery investment required, you can generate more orders from the same kitchen with multiple brands spread across multiple cuisine, categories and concepts listed on online delivery apps.

When done accurately, we know that online ordering can be very profitable for restaurants, with our in-house brands & recipe standardization of all menu items, we intend to help thousands of underperforming restaurant brands nationwide to profit from online ordering which will help them sustain longer. “Uber - The biggest cab company in the world does not own any cabs, Nor does OYO Rooms, a Unicorn chain of hotels own any of its hotels; similarly, the biggest Cloud kitchen company will not own any of its restaurants.” “Growth hack program is guaranteed to increase your Sales and Revenue, with No absolute Scope of Loss” - Krunal Oza, Founder & CEO of Hustlers Hospitality said!

Krunal Oza also added, he would be more inclined in scaling brands through Growth Hack Program that cater to mass consumers and also has potential in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. A couple of delivery aggregators are present in more than 200 cities, and that’s where he wants to take the potential brands and be the backbone for underperforming restaurateurs .”

Hustlers Hospitality will operate on a revenue sharing model with growth hack program partners, Brand partnership to run comes with a minimal one time onboarding licensee fee per brand concept, where Hustlers Hospitality will take complete liability of support, staff training, marketing and demand generation and on the other hand Growth Hack partner restaurateurs will Fulfil the orders as per Standard Operating Procedures set by Hustlers Hospitality and also use packaging designed and designate for respective brands to give a better experience to the customer.

“The Attrition rate in Restaurants is very high, more so due to Covid. Hustlers Brand’s will help restaurants gain additional profits by leveraging technology and back-ended menus of hustler’s brands”.

Unlike traditional franchise agreements, The brands will be licensed to existing Restaurants for a set period of time with exclusive territory rights of 5km radius.



Hustlers Hospitality’s Vision is definite, Aims to be the Fastest Growing, Most Organized & Profitable Cloud Kitchen Company in the History of Indian Food Tech Industry & The Goal is to make the Hustle of owning and running a successful Food business as Hassle-free and affordable as possible, and each one of our kitchens a go-to or order online for our end consumer.



The Start up will leverage its expertise more through the experienced team of recently acquired consulting agency “My Cloud Kitchen”, in-house capabilities such as Brand Building, Menu engineering, Warehousing, Supply chain, Marketing, Executing Dynamic Campaigns on Delivery Applications etc., in running scalable Food and Beverage Cloud Kitchen Formats Across India.



Company also added Hustlers have a total successful Cloud kitchen Brand Portfolio of 20+ brands like New York Sandwich, Senorita Margherita, Popstar Pizza, The Monk Momo, Chop-Chop Square, MithiBai VadaPav, Aflatoon Biryani, Dildar Paratha, United Khichdi, Subramanium, Your Office Canteen, Pancake Station, Hola Hola Waffle, LA Churros, Happy Cow, Brookies, The Spud Fries to name a few in every cuisine Category Across 6+ cities with around 200 active Internet Point of sales in just last 4 months with order volume of over 20,000 orders per month..

If you're an Existing Restaurant owner, with Current Unsatisfactory Sales & a ”Never Quit” Mindset, you can Inquire & Know more about Growth Hack Program & Also New Aspiring Restaurateurs can Inquire about Franchise Opportunities with Hustlers Hospitality on their Website or Social Platforms as well.

