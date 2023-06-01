We360.ai raises Rs 6.5Cr in Pre Series A Round of Funding

We360.ai has been ranked in the top 3 tiers globally in the employee monitoring software area and has received a 4.9/5 rating on review sites like Trustradius and GetApp, according to Vikrant Varshney, co-founder and managing partner of SucSEED Innovation Fund.

Workforce analytics company We360.ai has successfully raised Rs 6.5 Cr in the Pre-Series A round of investment. The bulk of its current investors that were led by Real Time Angel Fund include SucSEED indovation fund, GSF accelerator, ah! Ventures, & Hem Angels, that participated in the round. This round of funding is evidence of We360.ai's potential and the trust it has earned from the business community. This significant investment will be crucial to the company's goals for international growth and will make it possible for them to integrate generative AI into their platform.

The company intends to use the funds to further its mission of enabling 1 million businesses and to enter new markets abroad. The pre-series funding round was led by Mr. Amit Singal of Real Time Angel Fund along with participation from majority of their existing investors including SucSEED indovation fund , GSF accelerator, ah! Ventures , Hem Angels , Mr Bikky Khosla Unisync Angels, Dinesh Agrawal (Founder & CEO IndiaMart) , Dinesh Gulati(COO IndiaMart), Nitish Mittersain (MD, Nazara Technologies) , Prajaya Desai, Rajesh Sawhney (Founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator). They are enthusiastic to help We360.ai's expansion after realising its potential.

“We360.ai has consistently impressed us with its remarkable growth, strong corporate governance, and external recognition," Vikrant continued. “We360.ai has been named one of Central India's most promising and rapidly expanding businesses by the Madhya Pradesh government. They received funding from the Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the MP Start-up Conclave in May 2022, and the Business Standard has also written about them,” he said.

We360.ai is a cloud based software which enables managers, HRs and business owners to get real time analytics of their workforce. They solve modern workplace problems like improving productivity, enabling distributed teams to work efficiently and share insights of employee's working trends. The business serves SMBs as well as big clients like Patanjali Research and is not sector-specific. With more than 5,000 registered businesses and 50,000+ users of We360 globally offers a free trial of their user-friendly platform. All of the major operating systems are compatible with We360.ai, which promotes team productivity and cooperation.

“We've been working constantly to promote and transform We360 into a technology and product-focused business for the past two years. Since 2020, the We360 team has made the commitment to always act in the best interests of our consumers. This funding will enable us to grow internationally and integrate AI into our platform, enabling us to carry out our objective of assisting 1M+ businesses worldwide,” according to Mr. Arnav Gupta- Founder & CEO at We360.ai.

With a remarkable group of four people, including Arnav Gupta, Swapnil Tripathi, Sandeep Panda, and Siddharth Gupta who bring unique skill sets and expertise to the company, contributing to its success, We360.ai embarks upon a new dawn that is disguised in growth and innovation. The recently acquired funds will be crucial in advancing We360.ai's goal for international expansion. The business wants to broaden its influence and reach globally by entering new markets. We360.ai also intends to use the funds to integrate cutting-edge technology, such generative AI, into its solutions, further improving its product.