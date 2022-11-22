Weaddo - Driving Business Growth with CX/CE Transformation

Weaddo is a business accelerator studio crafting the right CX/CE journey for businesses to drive Customer Value Maximization.

Their Team of 80+ MarTech Engineers, Program Managers, CX, Data engineers, Business Analysts, Performance Managers, and Practice Lead teams partner with you at every S.T.A.G.E. – from Strategy, Transformation to Acceleration, Growth, and Engagement.

Their core combines system integration processes with an approach of Consulting, Implementing, Managing, Enhancing, and Performing on all digital touch points of Customer Experience.

Weaddo has expanded their expertise across the globe. What started in India has now left footprints all over the world. They have crafted the success stories of their clients in India, the U.S.A., Canada, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Africa, spread across the industries of Skincare, Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Hospitality, Real Estate, and beyond.

As a part of their success stories, they have won C.M.O. Asia Award, 5 Awards by World Marketing Congress –

Drive best MarTech for Brands they handle, Tech – Leadership Award, Marketing –

Leadership Award, and Fortune Magazine -Most Dynamic Personalities 2022.

Duo Founders of Weaddo - Protik Basu and Sanchit Babbar saw a huge gap in Marketing and technology while discussing analytics reports to solve the business challenges. That's when they envisioned Weaddo and started it by giving it an edge with CX/CE Transformation, as they understood with time that the technology and marketing would get complex. In order to simplify MarTech stacks for businesses, they decided to end the CX and C.E. chaos with building people, processes, and attention in Weaddo.

Protik and Sanchit are big-time believers of the Solution First Approach; they saw the huge gap in Marketing and Technology and emerged with the one stop solution called Weaddo.

Weaddo stays at the top of the aisle regarding driving growth through agile digital transformations because the founders understand the colossal gap in Marketing and technology to solve the business challenges. They further developed solutions on time, simplifying MarTech stacks for businesses. They ended the CX and C.E. chaos by building people, processes, and attention.

Nonetheless, their vision makes their clients believe in them as they build a go-to Team for their Clients, Partners, Peers, and other Stakeholders to understand their business needs and deliver the solution keeping future change in CX in mind.

The founders envisioned big and started small. With big dreams, a person can achieve anything they aim at. WeAddo is one example in front of us driving Business Growth with CX/CE Transformation.