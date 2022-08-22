Wearing a customized traditional design saree for my wedding was a dream come true: Sonalee Kulkarni

Marathi film actress and well-known celebrity beauty, Sonalee Kulkarni was clear about the type of wedding she wants.

Sonalee Paithani designed the handmade saree for this special occasion

A few things that were on the ‘dream wedding list’ was, choosing a unique destination, traditional style wedding and adorn a custom-designed wedding saree! So, when she entered the picturesque venue, Colville Hall which had a Marathi tradition-themed wedding setup, wearing her custom-designed traditional Sonalee Paithani wedding saree, she knew in her heart that all boxes are ticked for her dream destination wedding.

Speaking about her wedding, Sonalee Kulkarni said, “I am proud Maharashtrian and love my culture and traditions. The wedding day is a very important day in any girl’s life and so I wanted it to all be just as I always wished for. Me in a Paithani saree, in a perfect Marathi style mandap and everything around us reflecting our culture. My traditional Sonalee Paithani saree was a hit among the local patrons in the UK and it was indeed a beautiful saree designed specifically as I wanted.”

Adding further, Sonalee mentioned that she was very particular about the stye and design she wanted on her saree for her big day. She also was very keen to have a ‘doli’ in her saree as a homage to the customs of an Indian wedding. So, the team at Sonalee Paithani, Nashik took her creative insight and worked on creating a handmade custom design saree. They made a beautiful bottle green all over saree with pink, yellow and golden zari flower with a doli on the kaath. The saree is called an all over saree which means that there is delicate handloom work all over the saree. Usually, the weavers take about 4 months to complete a customized saree, however for Sonalee Kulkarni who is also their brand ambassador, they got the saree ready for her special day in just 45 days!

Finally signing off Sonalee Kulkarni says, “Due to the Pandemic I had to wait for 2 years for my dream wedding: a destination wedding at a venue that had never witnessed an India wedding let alone, a Marathi wedding, adorning a customized saree and celebrating her big surrounded by all her loved ones”

