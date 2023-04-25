Webyne Invests Rs 500 Crore In Indian Cloud Service Market

Webyne Data Center, A leading provider of cloud hosting services in the industry will invest Rs 500 crore in the Indian market of cloud service.

It is no military secret that the importance of cloud services has only witnessed an increase as more businesses and individuals rely on them for storage, processing and the ability to access data from anywhere. Therefore, this investment by Webyne carries a significant potential of having a positive impact on the nation’s digital economy.

Through this investment, Webyne is not only positioning itself as a key player in the Indian cloud market but is also likely to create more job opportunities for the workforce in India and revolutionize the industry as well. Also, this investment will contribute to the development of new cloud-based solutions and services crafted to fulfil the needs of Indian users. In addition to that, it will put forth a plethora of new cloud computing options in front of Indian businesses which could help drive innovation and growth across different sectors.

While talking about the recent investment, the Founder of Webyne says, “There is no doubt that the cloud service market holds a lot of potential as it allows organisations to scale, maintain flexibility and shift their focus on business operations rather than complex IT infrastructure. Due to the numerous benefits it offers, even the market is growing rapidly. It was valued at $551.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to cross the $2.5 trillion mark by 2031. Owing to all this, I am positive that Webyne’s investment in the Indian cloud service market will be a great development. This will not only improve India’s digital infrastructure but will also boost the economy.”

About Webyne Data Center

At present, Webyne Data Center has its centre of operations spread across 100000 square feet of land space in the nation. Their offices in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Noida make up more than 70% of their locations. Dedicated Servers, White Label Cloud, Management services including disaster recovery services, cloud security services, and consultancy in data centre projects are a few of the primary digital services the company specialises in. The utilisation of cutting-edge Cloud technology by Webyne is an integral characteristic that sets it apart from other hosting providers.

Team Webyne’s knowledge of Linux Server, Dedicated Server, Private VPS, Windows Server, Data Centre, and Cloud VPS gives the company an upper hand in the industry. It is the first company in India to offer a 10 GB dedicated server with high bandwidth and custom-built links. The business has a track record of providing high-quality, user-friendly servers that adhere to strict standards. Webyne is well-positioned to help businesses navigate the digital landscape and achieve their goals, with the Rs. 500 crore investment, it will further revolutionise the market.