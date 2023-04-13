Wegovy for Weight Loss Alternative - Cheaper and Safer Alternatives for Wegovy (Semaglutide) Injections

Wegovy is a trending weight loss injection in 2023. Not a day goes by without a weight loss story involving this 'Semaglutide shot' in the media.

Although Wegovy is effective at helping men and women lose weight - there are reasons to be cautious or seek alternatives.

By definition it is a weight loss drug and can cause a wide range of side effects. It is also very expensive, in some cases $1000 a month. And of course it is not available to everyone due to its prescription only status.

Alternatives to Wegovy for Losing Weight - Cheaper and Safer

Here are the most common and popular safer and cheaper Wegovy alternatives available over the counter without prescription.

1 - PhenQ - Fat Burner and Appetite Suppressant

CLICK to visit official PhenQ website and view prices and current offers

PhenQ is a natural supplement that is designed to help individuals lose weight by burning fat, suppressing appetite and preventing new fat creation. It is also highly effective at preventing future weight gain.

It is a cost-effective alternative to expensive injectable weight loss medications like Wegovy.

PhenQ has been critically acclaimed by industry experts and regarded to be one of (if not the) best non-prescription diet pills on the market.

The ingredients used in PhenQ are clinically proven to be effective in aiding weight loss, and the supplement is safe for ingestion.

By increasing the rate of metabolism, PhenQ helps the body to burn fat and convert it into energy, replacing the need for a strict diet or intense exercise regimen.

If you are looking for a natural and affordable way to reduce excess weight, PhenQ is a cheaper and safer alternative to Wegovy and other Semaglutide injections for reducing body weight.

2 - Zotrim - Herbal Appetite Control

CLICK to visit official Zotrim website and view prices and current offers

Zotrim is a natural supplement that has been clinically proven to curb hunger and generate a sensation of fullness.

Zotrim contains a blend of Yerba Mate, Guarana, and Damiana, which work together to slow digestive transit time and diminish food intake.

The ingredients has been researched for over two decades and have been demonstrated to produce effective weight loss results in overweight men and women.

One of the most significant advantages of Zotrim is that it is a natural weight loss supplement, unlike expensive and invasive injectable therapies like Wegovy, which may cause adverse side effects.

Zotrim is a fraction of the expense of other weight loss medications and can be purchased in most retail stores or online directly.

The science behind Zotrim's appetite reduction is solid, and great for lowering BMI (body mass index) and to lower overall calorie consumption for anyone trying to lose weight.

What is Wegovy?

Wegovy is an injectable weight loss drug that contains Semaglutide, a modified version of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1).

This hormone regulates appetite and blood sugar levels, making it an effective diabetes drug for weight loss and weight management.

With its help, patients can reduce their caloric intake by inhibiting hunger and increasing satiety. Wegovy works by activating GLP-1 receptors in the brain, which trigger feelings of fullness and satisfaction that can last for hours.

Clinical trials have shown that Semaglutide can lead to significant weight loss, allowing patients to achieve their target weight in a relatively short amount of time.

Who is Wegovy Suitable For?

Wegovy (semaglutide) is an FDA-approved prescription injection medication for chronic weight management in adults who are obese or overweight and have other weight-related health conditions (such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease or high cholesterol).

It is suitable for people who have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater or a BMI of 27 or greater and at least one weight-related condition. However, it is important to note that Wegovy should not be used as a first-line treatment for weight loss and should be used in conjunction with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

It is also not recommended for individuals with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2), as well as those who have a prior severe allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the other ingredients in Wegovy. As with any medication, it is important to discuss your medical history and any potential risks and benefits with your healthcare provider to determine if Wegovy is a suitable option for you.

How Does Wegovy Help You Lose Weight?

Difference Between Ozempic and Wegovy

Wegovy (semaglutide) and Ozempic (also semaglutide) are both medications made by the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. While they are essentially the same drug, there are also some key differences between the two medications.

Wegovy is a higher-dose formulation of semaglutide, specifically designed for weight management and treating adults with obesity. It is prescribed off label and administered once weekly via subcutaneous injection. It has been approved by the FDA for chronic weight management in adults who are obese or overweight and have at least one weight-related condition.

Ozempic, on the other hand, is a lower-dose formulation of semaglutide that is used to treat type 2 diabetes. It is also administered via subcutaneous injection, but the dosage and administration schedule are different from Wegovy.

Ozempic is typically administered once a week (to treat diabetes) for the first four weeks and then once every two weeks thereafter.

While both medications work in a similar way by increasing insulin secretion and reducing appetite, Wegovy has been specifically tested and approved for weight management, whereas Ozempic has been tested and approved for diabetes management.

It is important to note that these medications should only be used under the guidance of a healthcare provider and as part of a comprehensive weight loss or diabetes management plan, which may include diet and exercise changes.

How Much Does Wegovy Cost

Any prescription weight-loss medication will have a different price depending on a number of variables, including your insurance plan and where you live.

Here is a pricing comparison between Wegovy and other GLP-1 weight loss meds based on an insurance plan that pays for the cost of these drugs:

Wegovy cost per month with insurance coverage can cost as little as $25 - $80. The cost for the weight loss drug can increase significantly if you do have insurance plans - in some case as much as $1350 per month

Can I Get Wegovy on Insurance Coverage

Having private or commercial insurance that covers the bulk of the cost of the prescription medication is the greatest approach to save on Wegovy.

In these circumstances, the out-of-pocket cost for one box of Wegovy, a 28-day supply, can be as low as $25.

You can ask for a discount through the coupon programme if you pay cash for your prescriptions if your commercial insurance does not cover a Wegovy prescription, which might help you save up to $500 every 28-day supply (one box) of the drug.

Where to Buy Wegovy

Once you have your prescription you can order from an authorized pharmacy. Some of the pharmacies include:

Wegovy (semaglutide) is a prescription drug that needs a valid prescription from a qualified healthcare professional in order to be purchased. In US pharmacies, it is not a product that may be bought over-the-counter.

However, once Wegovy has been prescribed by a medical professional, the majority of pharmacies in the US will be able to fill a prescription for it. It's a good idea to call ahead to make sure it's available as some pharmacies might not have it in stock.

The following well-known pharmacy chains in the US may carry Wegovy:

Walgreens

CVS Pharmacy

Walmart Pharmacy

Rite Aid Pharmacy

Costco Pharmacy

Wegovy is a relatively new medication, therefore it's crucial to keep in mind that not all pharmacies will likely have any on hand. Additionally, the cost and accessibility of the drug may change based on your region and insurance plan. For additional information about getting Wegovy, it is advised that you speak with your doctor and insurance company.

Does Wegovy Cause Side Effects

Like all medications and prescription drugs, Wegovy (semaglutide) can cause side effects, although not everyone experiences them. Some of the most common side effects of Wegovy include:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Constipation

Stomach pain

Headache

Fatigue

Dizziness

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), especially when used in conjunction with other medications for diabetes management.

Other less common but more serious side effects of Wegovy may include:

Pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas)

Gallbladder disease

Acute kidney injury

Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis

It is crucial to contact your healthcare professional right away if you encounter any alarming or severe adverse effects while taking Wegovy or another weight loss medication. They can assist you in deciding whether the drug is appropriate for you and whether you need to modify your dosage or treatment regimen.

Similar Weight loss Drugs and How They Differ from Wegovy

Here are some weight loss drugs that are similar to semaglutide.

Mounjaro - (Tirzepatide)

Eli Lilly and Company is now working on the once-weekly injectable drug Mounjaro (Tirzepatide). It functions by promoting the release of insulin and reducing glucagon in response to blood glucose levels because it is a dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

Although Mounjaro is still undergoing clinical trials, preliminary information indicates that it might be useful in the management of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Mounjaro was found to dramatically lower body weight and HbA1c (a gauge of long-term blood sugar control) in a phase 3 clinical trial including more than 5,000 people with type 2 diabetes when compared to a placebo and other diabetic drugs.

The safety and effectiveness of the drug in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity are now being studied. It is given subcutaneously once a week. FDA has not yet given Mounjaro its seal of approval for use in commerce.

Mounjaro has similar potential side effects of other GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and hypoglycemia. Mounjaro should only be used under the supervision of a healthcare professional and as part of a thorough treatment plan, which may include dietary and activity modifications.

Victoza (Liraglutide)

Both injectable drugs used to treat various illnesses, Victoza (liraglutide) and Wegovy (semaglutide), are members of the same class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists.

The FDA-approved injectable drug Victoza is used off-label for weight loss in addition to treating type 2 diabetes. It functions by simulating the actions of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone, which the body naturally produces.

Victoza can aid in blood sugar regulation and appetite suppression by promoting the release of insulin and inhibiting the production of glucagon. Victoza is typically injected subcutaneously once each day.

Wegovy, on the other hand, is a higher-dose version of semaglutide that is especially prescribed for weight management. It functions similarly to Victoza by promoting the release of insulin and inhibiting the release of glucagon, but it has been particularly researched and given the go-ahead for weight loss in individuals who are obese or overweight and have at least one ailment connected to their weight. It is given as a subcutaneous injection once every week.

Victoza and Wegovy differ primarily in their approved indications and dose. Although Victoza's main indication is the treatment of type 2 diabetes, it can also be used informally to help people lose weight. Wegovy, on the other hand, is a higher-dose version of semaglutide that is especially prescribed for weight management.

Both the dosage and the frequency of administration of these two drugs differ, with Wegovy typically provided once a week whereas Victoza is typically administered once a day.

Trulicity (Dulaglutide)

A GLP-1 receptor agonist is an injectable drug with the name of Trulicity (Dulaglutide). In addition to being used off-label for weight loss, it is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes.

Trulicity mimics the actions of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone, which the body naturally produces. By encouraging the release of insulin and inhibiting the release of glucagon, a hormone that elevates blood sugar levels, GLP-1 helps control blood sugar levels.

GLP-1 receptors can also be located in the brain, where they control hunger and food intake. Trulicity can assist in reducing hunger and fostering feelings of fullness by activating these receptors, which can result in weight loss.

A subcutaneous injection of Trulicity is given once every week. The drug is pre-filled in a pen, making it simple to use at home. Depending on the patient's health, weight, and response to treatment, the dosage may change. It's crucial to adhere to the healthcare provider's dosage recommendations.

Trulicity may help some people lose weight, but it's vital to understand that this is not the medication's main use case. It should only be used for weight loss with a healthcare provider's approval since it is primarily intended to treat type 2 diabetes.

Trulicity may result in uncomfortable side effects like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea as well as raise the possibility of some serious adverse effects like thyroid cancer and pancreatitis. Therefore, before using Trulicity for weight loss, it is crucial to consider the possible risks and advantages with a healthcare professional.

New Weight Loss Drugs for 2023

So far in 2023 there have been 2 new weight loss drugs announced but not yet available.

GEP44 Peptide

The new GEP44 injection for weight loss may very well be the magic fat-melting weight loss medicine, but the fact remains that it is still a drug. Prescription weight loss injections might have adverse effects, not everyone can get them, and they are EXPENSIVE!

Retatrutide

In 2023, there will likely be yet another brand-new weight-loss medication. Retatrutide, an injectable drug for managing type 2 diabetes and weight loss, is expected to receive FDA clearance. Retatrutide is comparable to already available anti-obesity weight-loss drugs like semaglutide (Wegovy and Ozempic), but is reportedly significantly more effective.

Not everyone can use or obtain Retitrutide. The once weekly injection and cost are too much for some consumers. Additionally, the drug can only be obtained with a prescription. This opens the door for a sizable market for over-the-counter Retatrutide substitutes.

Wegovy Alternatives for Weight Loss Summary

Although weight loss shots like Wegovy appear to be popular in 2023 there are 3 major problems. They cause side effects, they are expensive and you need a prescription - you need at least one weight related health condition.

For these reasons natural, over the counter weight loss pills like PhenQ are very much in demand. At $69.99 per month they offer better value - they are safer and they offer permanent weight loss even if you stop taking them.

