Whales Are Diversifying with VeChain, Algorand and Everlodge After Massive Price Projections by Google Bard

Learn why whales are diversifying with VeChain, Algorand and Everlodge after projections made by the Google Bard AI.

Whales will typically make massive moves in the market, and this can drive the value of altcoins up or down, depending on whether they're accumulating or dumping their balance. Recently, whales turned to Google Bard to find the future projects that will appreciate in value the most. Out of the many altcoins available, Bard recommended VeChain (VET), Algorand (ALGO), and Everlodge (ELDG). Today, we will go over all of these projects to see how far they can spike.

Why Crypto Whales Turned to VeChain (VET)

The recent unveiling of the VET 3.0 protocol sent the VeChain (VET) crypto charts flying. Moreover, the team has been actively involved with "The Hive" alongside other developments.

However, according to Google Bard, this project can soon spike in value. The VeChain crypto saw its low point at $0.01526869, with its high point at $0.01667324. Moreover, it retains a market cap of $1,132,208,203, making the VeChain crypto the 40th largest.

Moreover, the VeChain price declined just 12.4% during the past 30 days and can soon see a rally. Based on the VeChain price prediction made by Google Bard, it can reach $0.023 by the end of the year. This has made it an appealing crypto for whales.

Google Bard and Its Outlook for Algorand (ALGO)

The Algorand (ALGO) crypto is trading at annual lows, with minimal chances of retaining its previous highs. In the past 12 months alone, the Algorand price is down 69%.

However, trading near the $0.090938 and $0.101443 range this might mark the perfect time for whales to accumulate the Algorand crypto as it can surge in value.

In fact, the Algorand crypto has rebounded during the past week and now has an RSI of 49.58. This could initiate a bullish run. In fact, based on the Algorand price prediction made by Google Bard, it can reach $0.13 by the end of the year.

The Future of Everlodge (ELDG) After Massive Whale Accumulation and Google Bard Prediction

Everlodge is the first property marketplace of its kind that combines blockchain technology with the real estate industry in order to enable anyone access to it. It solves key issues like high costs, massive documentation, and illiquid assets. In other words, by leveraging the power of Everlodge, investors can own a fraction of a multi-million dollar property for just $100.

The platform is responsible for minting and then fractionalizing NFTs on top of the blockchain. Here, the metadata stores all of the valuable information, like ownership details and deeds.

Then, there's also a Rewards Club where investors can get access to free nightly stays. Those who do not want to use them can always sell them.

A Launchpad will also be a part of the ecosystem, enabling developers to get funding whilst investors can get massive ROI.

At the core of the project is ELDG , its native token. It is used for governance and can be staked for passive income. According to Google Bard, it can surge by 30x at launch, one of the reasons are stacking up tokens.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”