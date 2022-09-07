What are polarized glasses? Their working and Advantages

Polarized sunglasses are special glasses that reduce glare from surfaces such as the eyes, glass, and water.

Glare distorts the true color of an object and makes it difficult for athletes to tell it apart. Good polarized sunglasses are necessary to help athletes see clearly and avoid danger.

Polarized glasses working:

Different types of polarized lenses are available in the market depending on the product type and color. In general, darker colors offer better polarization. Sometimes sunlight can be reflected or absorbed. When sunlight comes from a surface such as water, a hood, or the ground, the light reflects in the same direction, causing discomfort and sometimes the ability to shine. This glare can create very dangerous situations while driving. So, to prevent this kind of glare, polarized lenses come with filters like the best shooting glasses that contain chemicals that only let light shine through. For the same reason, glare is almost canceled.

Among polarized sunglasses, brown and gray are the most common colors. In addition to these two colors, green, yellow and melanin are also available in the market. There are many polarized sunglasses on the market today that have many features to enhance your outdoor experience.

Advantages of polarized glasses:

Here are some advantages of polarized lenses over non-polarized lenses:

It improves comfort

Visual clarity and contrast are better

You can see things clearly without any distractions, reducing eye strain

Polarized lenses allow clear color vision

Eliminates glare and reduces refraction.

However, some people find it uncomfortable to wear polarized sunglasses because they feel uncomfortable or dizzy due to mental illness or dementia. Also, vertical lines will be perceived differently by people like most of us. In these cases, doctors recommend using tinted lenses instead of polarized lenses. However, you should consult a good ophthalmologist before choosing contact lenses for your eyes.

Additionally, some jobs require employees to read digital numbers correctly. Wearing polarized lenses in these conditions will cause you to lose your sight. One of the most common questions when choosing specs for the first time is "Which sunglasses fit my face?" Sunglasses are no longer summer. Sunglasses can protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and add harmony to your overall image. This article explains how to choose the right sunglasses for your type and how to distinguish between good and bad lenses.

Round face: The face length and width are almost the same. People with round faces have a small chin without a pointed face. The hair is smooth and round. Dark glasses are often suitable for this type of person. It is better to choose a frame that is wider than tall.

Oval face: The length of the face is slightly greater than the width. They have round jaws. The width of the forehead is wider than the chin, and the cheekbones are the widest part of the oval. For an oval, a frame the same width as your face is generally recommended. The top of the frame should match the eyebrows.

Square face: The face length and width are almost the same as the square type. Chin, chin and forehead are the same width. Oval hair is almost straight. A round frame is generally recommended for the square type. A pointed or square frame can cross the line of the face.

