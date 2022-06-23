What Has Caused The Coinbase Layoffs?

With the crypto market having seen a tremendous increase in the past few years, crypto exchange companies have grown exponentially as well. Exchange companies such as Gemini Trust Co, BlockFi, and now Coinbase will be laying off staff as a result of the fact they “grew too quickly” CEO Brian Armstrong explains. Coinbase will be laying off 18 percent of its staff cutting over 1,100 workers in the US.

Why Are Exchange Companies Laying Off Staff?

Many are worried that the layoffs will heavily reduce trading with Coinbase’s stock price having decreased over 35 percent since May. Coinbase’s CEO fears that the world appears to be entering a recession after a ten-year economic boom. A scenario that could lead to a crypto winter.

Armstong continues by saying: "employee costs are too high to effectively manage this uncertain market" and over "the past few months, adding new employees has made us less efficient, not more,”.

The crypto crash saw a decline in major currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) forcing many exchanges to abandon their growth plans. Bitcoin’s price has dropped by nearly 60 percent since its all-time high leaving Coinbase with a first-quarter net loss of $430m.

The company has been in discussions recently due to staff raising concerns about the company’s leadership, with Coinbase employees signing petitions for the resignation of three senior executives. Armstrong recently lashed out on Twitter by expressing that it is not the executive's fault and that if the company is not the right fit for people they should go and work at other places that appreciate their talents and perspective.

Coinbase supports over 100 cryptocurrencies making it one of the most well-known and biggest exchange platforms. Although, it had seemed as if Coinbases’ growth was not at a sustainable rate leaving many people questioning their future positions.

Even though the market has been volatile all around the world, new cryptocurrencies are entering the market with new features striving for supremacy.

