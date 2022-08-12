What is Overactive Bladder- Dr.Deepak Bolbandi

Deepak Bolbandi - Senior Consultant Urologist and Transplant Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore

Overactive bladder is a condition characterised by a number of symptoms, including:

Urgency: having to rush to the toilet to pass urine.

Frequency: need to pass urine frequently by day.

Nocturia: waking up to pass urine.

Urge incontinence: leakage of urine on the way to the toilet, if one is not quick enough.

The condition can cause considerable distress for patients and affect their quality of life. The fear of having to go to the toilet quickly makes patients look out for toilets all the time. This limits their activity and can lead to withdrawal and isolation. Having to wake up at night to pass urine can lead to disturbed sleep.

Overactive bladder can be a manifestation of other diseases or conditions, such as:

Diabetes mellitus.

Urinary tract infection.

Pressure on the bladder from an enlarged uterus or ovarian cyst.

Local disease in the bladder, such as ulcer or mass.

Neurological disease.

Avoid inadequate fluid intake to minimise irritation of the bladder from concentrated urine.

Avoid excessive fluid intake to reduce distension of the bladder and the need to go to the toilet frequently and / or quickly.

Avoid or reduce caffeine containing drinks, such as coffee, tea, and cola, alcohol, fizzy drinks and acidic juices to reduce bladder irritation.

Smoking cessation is also advisable.

OAB treatments include: Lifestyle Changes, Medical and Surgical Treatments, Prescription Drugs, Nerve Stimulation (peripheral and central) Surgery