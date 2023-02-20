What Is Own Boss Supply Co.? And Why Is The Company Gaining So Much Attention

The goal of Own Boss Supply Co., a clothing retailer, is to inspire and equip you to strike out on your own and become your own boss.

The company was founded by Chris Bluga and Frank Lacaria. Michigan native Christopher Bluga, 27, is from Novi. He went back to work remodelling kitchens and bathrooms after completing his degree in Automotive Management at Ferris State University. Young Frank Lacaria, 24, hails from Livonia, Michigan. After graduating high school, he set up his own business. Concrete is one of several things that his company can cut.

The folks at Own Boss Supply Co. in Wixom, Michigan, have designed a line of clothes to inspire would-be entrepreneurs to take the plunge and start their own companies. Every 4-6 weeks, they hold a giveaway where they give away a truck, trailer, and piece of equipment. Merchandise includes tees, sweatshirts, coats, and a variety of add-ons. When a customer makes a purchase, they are automatically put into the giveaway. There is a truck, trailer, or machine up for grabs with every purchase you make at Own Boss Supply Co.

From humble beginnings in Frank Lacarias's parents' basement in November 2020, Own Boss Supply Co. was born. Unfortunately, many people had a tough time in 2020 due of the Covid-19 asteroid. Due to the financial losses incurred as a result of Covid-19, Chris and Frank's original aims shifted. Frank Lacaria set out to start a company that would alter his trajectory dramatically. He was anticipating positive outcomes from Trucks. Frank reached out to Chris, a contact he'd made in the auto industry, to see if he was interested in going into business with him.

Chris put in two weeks in the office, and Frank took a break from the concrete business. They started Own Boss Supply Co. after working 18-hour days in Frank's parents' basement. One of their goals was to provide someone with better prospects. Both of these dudes have an entrepreneurial spirit, so they launched a company to assist new business owners.