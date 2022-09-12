What's your Everest ? Summiting Success

“What’s your Everest?” Venki asks an intriguing and introspecting question to his spellbound audience after an hour long presentation taking them through a virtual Everest experience.

Venkatesh Maheshwari, known as Venki has recently been one of the most sought after motivational speakers in the corporate world today and speaks about “Management Lessons from Mt Everest”. Having summited the challenging Mt Everest at the age of 46, while working as a Sr. Vice President at Aditya Birla Retail, Venki believes that there is an “Everest” within us all and we just need to find the right focus & determination to scale it!

When you are treading a narrow pathway between life and death during an Everest climb, one learns some very unique but important life lessons. For Venki, the arduous ascent to the top and the preparations that went into it, helped shape him into a better professional, an effective leader and most importantly a much better human being.

It is with this deep insight that Venki shares his journey with corporate citizens offering a few takeaways for their personal and professional growth! In a very free spirited talk, Venki draws parallels with his success at the top of the corporate ladder and climbing to the top of Everest. Basic but critical facets such as following one’s dream, passion, staying humble, accepting & learning from failures, teamwork, work life balance & much more are brought out in a very immersive & interactive way with the help of prodigious storytelling, accompanied by stunning audio visuals, all of which is laced with some brilliant humor. He narrates some interesting anecdotes and lessons not heard before on mental strength and how to develop it and that shortcuts to the TOP don’t work

When Venki climbed to the Top of the World in May 2018, he fulfilled a dream that he had nurtured for over 33 years! When he decided to attempt the unthinkable, age nor family support would be on his side having been raised in a conservative family. To add to this, he held a senior management role which involved managing large teams. However, Venki always believed in having a work life balance and had the zeal to pursue his dream. He knew that the same values of passion, commitment and discipline which enabled him to ascend to the top of the corporate ladder would also help him scale the world’s highest peak. An entire year and half of preparation went into not just building the physical endurance but also developing the mental toughness and single minded focus that were needed. He shares some interesting perspectives on Mental Strength and Mindfulness in corporate world

It is this start to finish journey from conceptualizing the idea to carrying out the exhilarating journey to the top that Venki shares with participants to help them overcome their inner fears, comprehend the meaning of teamwork & team trust, allowing them to understand how backing down to move forward when necessary is the best path along with various other insights so that each participant can derive inspirations for their own goals.

Venki’s maxim is to live with a “I could not do it” rather than “I did not do it!” It is this thought and energy that stays with the audience for a long time to come and encourages each one to go & conquer their own Everest!

