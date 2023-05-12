From the beginning, under his educationist father’s guidance and leadership, he has dedicated his life to education.

Dr. Neela Vishnu

The more we speak about a few people walking their way to the top, all on their own, driven by their immense love for their work, the more we feel the need to talk about them for the world to know their genius. It is these brilliant minds who work their fingers to the bone not to attain their personal goals and dreams in life but to support the goals of others through their work. Dr. Neela Vishnu is one of the finest examples of a determined and driven soul in the education industry. He believed in his visions and consistently kept working toward the same as the MD at the one-of-a-kind college in Tamil Nadu, Rohini College of Engineering and Technology.

Wondering what really makes Dr. Neela Vishnu, D. Litt stand so different from the rest? Well, people take inspiration from him for the massive momentum and growth he has created through his institute, backed by experienced teachers, quality education, great amenities and also modern-day tech. This passionate being highlights how people have limited time to find what they seek in life, but the world is filled with infinite opportunities. Hence, people should make the most of these opportunities to get closer to what their hearts seek.

Right from the time he completed his education and became a D.Litt, he was determined to better the education sector in Tamil Nadu through RCET, which was founded by his father Shri K. Neela Marthandan. Dr Neela Vishnu’s excellent contribution to education and social development earned him the prestigious Rashtra Vibhushan Award and an honorary doctoral letter for his excellent contribution to social service.

Though India has had an excellent education system for all these years, there is a lot more that Dr. Neela Vishnu aims to establish, backed by new-age technologies and innovative ideas that can further better the sector in the coming years.