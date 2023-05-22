When Model Victoria Triay Was Partying in the Same Club As Leonardo DiCaprio, Anwar Hadid and Others

Victoria Triay is also a known personality on social media, especially Instagram.

In Miami, Victoria Triay is a widely recognised name. She is one of the finest models and consistently raises temperatures with her public appearances, bikini, and lingerie modelling photos. Along with working hard often to keep growing professionally, Victoria makes sure to take some time off for herself.

Victoria Triay is also a known personality on social media, especially Instagram. She often posts pictures and videos from her vacations, chill time with family or friends and party nights. Victoria works hard not only to accomplish big things but also to earn well enough so that she can explore different places in the world. Well, the model was recently spotted in Paris.

How often does it happen that you are partying at a club that also includes popular international celebrities? Well, it did happen with Victoria. The model was in the city for fashion week. When she was out partying at the De Flower Club, the celebs who were also present at the same time were Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, Alec Monopoly, Rose Bertram, and model Anwar Hadid.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Miami model Victoria Triay is enjoying every bit of her professional life. She got featured in several top fashion and beauty magazines, including Vogue (2021). When asked how 2023 has been so far, the model shared, “So far, this year has been busy and exciting. I got to work, I got to meet some many popular celebrities, I got offered big modelling assignments. I was also a part of the Fashion Week and added some more brands to my collaboration list.”

The model hopes that the rest of 2023 also turns out to be equally thrilling, creative, busy and surprising. Victoria also ensures that no matter how busy her schedule gets, she takes time out for self-love, skincare and fitness. Eating healthy and having a positive mindset have really helped Triay stay focused in her life.