When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sahab asked me, “Maine aapka Sheru dhang se nibhaya naa”, tears of joy roll down my eyes instantly- Amit Tiwari Anand

His journey in the entertainment industry has been paved with remarkable achievements. As an alumnus of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he completed a two-year post-graduate diploma in screen acting.

Writer Amit Tiwari Anand With Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Excitement is in the air as Amit Tiwari Anand (officially known as Amit Tiwari) eagerly awaits the release of his debut feature film as a writer titled "Tiku Weds Sheru." Produced by the renowned Manikarnika Films, owned by Kangana Ranaut, and set to be exclusively released on Amazon Prime Video, the film has already garnered tremendous anticipation. Amit is ecstatic to announce that "Tiku Weds Sheru" is scheduled to hit screens on June 23, 2023. Starring Amit's favorite actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Instagram sensation Avneet Kaur, the film has already generated substantial curiosity among the fans of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur and the queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut, who are eagerly awaiting its release.



His journey in the entertainment industry has been paved with remarkable achievements. As an alumnus of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he completed a two-year post-graduate diploma in screen acting. His outstanding academic performance led him to be awarded the illustrious Kaifi Azmi Award, given to the meritorious (Gold Medalist) student of FTII by the Shabana Azmi Foundation. Amit considers Shabana Azmi his godmother, acknowledging her pivotal role in providing him with a scholarship that enabled him to pursue his education at FTII. Amit Tiwari Anand, a talented Indian actor-writer, is capturing hearts and attention with his remarkable contributions to the world of film and theater. Hailing from Bhopal, Amit Tiwari Anand has been actively involved in the arts, showcasing his prowess in both acting and writing.



His journey began during his schooling years in Bhopal, where he honed his skills in theater under the guidance of notable mentors such as Alok Chatterjee, Sumit Dwivedi, and Javed Zaidi. His dedication and passion for storytelling led him to become the writer of the critically acclaimed film script "Gilehri" (The Squirrel), which was selected for the NFDC Writer's Lab 2017. The film also gained recognition at the esteemed FILM BAZAAR held in Goa.

Prior to his successful foray into the film industry, Amit Tiwari Anand was associated with professional theater from 2004 to 2009. He worked with esteemed personalities such as the late Tom Alter, Rakesh Bedi, Harish Chhabra, and Dr. M Sayeed Alam as part of Pierrot's Troupe in New Delhi. Their collaboration led to numerous acclaimed shows across the country, showcasing Amit's versatility and talent.



Amit's achievements extend beyond the realm of acting and writing. He completed his graduation from MBICEM, New Delhi, where he shared classrooms with distinguished individuals such as Oscar Award-winning producer Achin Jain, musician Samar Puri, sitar player Yash Nirvan, Kaustubh Jha, and Chiranjeev Bajaj. Recently, He gained widespread fame and recognition through a viral commercial ad film for IDBI BANK. The ad propelled him into the limelight, and he is thrilled to announce his upcoming project, where he will be sharing the screen with a prominent female star. Further details about the project will be revealed in due course.



The future holds immense promise for Amit Tiwari Anand, and we extend our best wishes for his continued success in the entertainment industry.

ADVERTISEMENT