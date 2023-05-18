Whenever there is a big common mission in front of people, people do unite” Renowned Nuclear Engineer, Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Reveals the Inside Story of Pokhran 1998 on Khul Ke

India carried out the renowned "Smiling Buddha" benign nuclear experiment on May 18, 1974, 24 years after detonating a "nuclear device" in Pokhran. Dr. Kakodkar, only 31, was one of the few people who have worked on India's nuclear energy program end to end.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the Pokhran test, Khul Ke, the upcoming Indian social networking platform focused on hosting meaningful conversations and discussions, recently played host to a captivating dialogue with Dr. Anil Kakodkar, a distinguished Nuclear Engineer and Former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. Khul Ke brought together an eager audience to hear firsthand accounts of the remarkable events that unfolded during the Pokhran tests. Dr. Kakodkar, a leading authority on nuclear energy, offered unique insights into the scientific, political, and strategic aspects of this pivotal moment in India's history.

24 years hence, Dr. Kakodkar reminisces about D’day saying, “You could see the ground rising and feel the tremor under your feet and see a kind of mountain emerging, a lot of dust getting thrown up and within no time the whole thing again collapsing back. It was a great relief to me, It was a final expression of mission accomplished.”

India carried out the renowned "Smiling Buddha" benign nuclear experiment on May 18, 1974, 24 years after detonating a "nuclear device" in Pokhran. Dr. Kakodkar, only 31, was one of the few people who have worked on India's nuclear energy program end to end. Dr. Kakodkar states, “India was reluctant to enter into the nuclear weapons club. One should not lose the coincidental significance of both the 1974 explosions and the 1998 explosions having been conducted on the auspicious day of 'Buddha Jayanti.”

When asked about the collapse of the White House, he asserted, "Those were code names. “The devices were of course damaged in the two locations that they were placed at. You need the code names because that’s the first lesson in maintaining secrecy”, he added.

Drawing a comparison between 1974 and 1998, he said, “1998 was a confirmation of a capability but 1974 was really a kind of a proving that yes, we have the basic capabilities. When you do any such thing, there will be consequences and the question is whether the country is prepared to face those consequences and confident enough to guide over the situation. Circumstances were such that tests were actually unavoidable.”

Dr. Kakodkar endured a profound personal tragedy just days before the historic 1998 Pokhran nuclear test. Despite the weight of his grief, Dr. Kakodkar displayed remarkable fortitude, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his duty and country. “I had to leave my colleagues, come back to Delhi. With all the intense preparations going on, I attended the last rites. I did the aasthi collection, came back to Mumbai. I couldn’t wait for the ceremonies. That much time was simply not there. I kept the aasthis in my house in Mumbai and told my relatives to take care of the further rituals, and I reported back to Pokhran”, he shared.

When asked about keeping the test concealed from the masses, he revealed, “Basically it’s a question of creating a camouflage of the right kind. None of us used mobile phones or landlines. It was agreed that nobody would contact families or friends. People did adhere to the discipline. I think it was a great display of patriotism on part of the villagers. Whenever there is a big common mission in front of people, people do unite.”

You may view the entire discussion on the link below:

https://www.khulke.com/roundtable?id=6454db6604db8bbf6488b12b