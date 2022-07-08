Whistling Woods International (WWI) School of Event Management announces the 3rd Edition of the Event Education Festival

The festival aims at introducing aspirants to the future of the event management & experiential marketing industry, through insightful interaction with industry experts.

With the economy aiming for a new momentum, India embraces a progressive change. As we walk into an era characterised by advancements, we are introduced to an array of noteworthy disciplines in the field of media, communication, and creative arts, which have emerged as a critical mainstay in today’s evolving world. Whistling Woods International (WWI), which has been a pioneering, thought leader in various domains of film, communication, and creative arts education, has announced the third edition of the Event Education Festival, scheduled for July 09, 2022.

The event serves as a platform for young aspirants and emergent enthusiasts to steer ahead with focused determination in the field of event management & experiential marketing. The festival aims at reaching out to youngsters seeking guidance on various career prospects that the ever-advancing industry has to offer. The festival casts a spotlight on a unique rendezvous of industry leaders and young minds, engaging in a thought-provoking tête-à-tête concerning the future of the event management industry.

The event scheduled over a day will have an action-packed itinerary that spreads across panel discussions, fireside chats, workshops, and open opportunities to interact with industry thought leaders and career counselling. The focus circumvents around event management & experimental marketing industry, graced by some prominent personalities in the likes of – Brian Tellis – Consultant, Aditya Birla Group, Mohomed Morani - Managing Director, Cineyug Entertainment India, Vikas Menon – Founder, The Production Crew, Warren Dsouza- Founder & Owner, Sound.com and Gear House, Vaibhav Kapoor - Founder & Director, Third Wave, Hariom Seth - Founder & Director TaggLabs, Sangam Surve - ThinkWhyNot Group, Vinod Janardhan - Founder & Director, Team Rustic, Vikas Sharma - AVP – Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI Life Insurance, Rahul Karwa – Consultant, Tabassum Modi - Founder & Director, Victor Tango, Hema Hariramani – Founder & Director, ISKRA Events, Akshay Basrur - Club Secretary, NorthEast United FC, Rahul Soni - Managing Director, Hexagon Events, Toshan Patil – Co-founder & Director, Meraki Sports& Entertainment, Ashutosh Goel - Owner, One World Sports, Saurabh Khurana - Chief Experiences Officer, Laqshya Live Experiences, Siddharth Mehta - Founder & Director, The Event Studio, Ravi Mehta – Founder & Director Robust Events, Tanaz Basrur – CEO, Trinity Entertainment, Gaurav Batra - AVP & COO, MEW, Harshal Kothari - Founder & Director, Rising Events, Shreya Mistry – Founder & Director, 60Seconds, Deepak Choudhary- Chief Mentor, WWI School of Event Management and Founder & Director, XPRNC Dubai & EVENTFAQS, to name a few.

The Event Education Festival 2022 scheduled for July 09, 2022 is a day-long forum. Aspirants interested in the festival or for more information, click the link: https://www.whistlingwoods.net/event-education-festival-2022/

Aspirants can visit Whistling Woods International to apply for the BBA in Event Management (3 Years) and MBA in Event Management & Experiential Marketing (2 Years) programmes offered by the institute. For further details, please mail at admissions@whistlingwoods.net