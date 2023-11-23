Breaking News
WhizHack strives to make Indias Cyber Security Landscape Hackproof

WhizHack strives to make India’s Cyber Security Landscape Hackproof

Updated on: 23 November,2023 12:18 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Kaushik Ray highlights three key challenges—infrastructure investment, awareness, and regulation.



Kaushik Ray


As cyber threats loom large over India's digital landscape, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more apparent. In a recent interview, Kaushik Ray, the Chief Operating Officer of WhizHack Technologies, sheds light on the challenges faced cybersecurity experts and outlines a roadmap for the growth of the sector in India. Ray begins by addressing recent high-profile incidents, such as the AIIMS data breach and the massive ICMR data leak. These incidents underscore the urgent need for bolstering cybersecurity in the country.


Kaushik Ray highlights three key challenges—infrastructure investment, awareness, and regulation. He shared, " India needs to continue investing in its cybersecurity infrastructure. This includes ensuring that critical systems and networks are adequately protected against cyber threats and vulnerabilities. The second aspect to note is levels of awareness. Increasing public and corporate awareness about cybersecurity threats and best practices is crucial. Many individuals and organizations may not be fully aware of the risks they face or how to protect themselves. Thirdly, regulation and enforcement have to be tackled on a continuous basis even if you have a great infrastructural support or you are invested in awareness. Cybersecurity regulations and their enforcement are still evolving. India has introduced data protection laws, but effective enforcement and compliance mechanisms need to be established. Last but not the least a Public-Private collaboration is key in addressing cybersecurity challenges. Partnerships between the government, private sector, and cybersecurity experts can help in sharing threat intelligence and responding to emerging threats more effectively."


Kaushik Ray discusses the pivotal role organizations like WhizHack Technologies can play in enhancing cybersecurity in India. He suggests that companies can invest in robust cybersecurity products and technologies, including XDR, Threat Intelligence Platforms, and encryption technologies. Additionally, employee training is highlighted as a crucial aspect, with well-trained employees serving as a significant line of defence.


Ray anticipates greater collaboration between the government, private sector, and cybersecurity firms. He advises individuals and organizations to prepare for a more complex threat landscape, stringent data protection regulations, and the need for continuous investment in cybersecurity. Acknowledging the shortage of cybersecurity professionals in India, he shared, "The shortage of cybersecurity professionals is a widespread issue, not unique to India. The problem arises due to the increasing demand for skilled experts in the field. Potential solutions can include promoting cybersecurity education and training programs at educational institutions to develop a skilled workforce. Industry-academia partnerships to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical skills and incentives for students to pursue careers in cybersecurity through scholarships and internships should help."

