Who Are Top 5 Most Influential Astrologers In India?

A huge percentage of our population believes and likes to take decision-based on astrological predictions. They often search for the Best Astrologer in India. This article will help you to choose the same.

Vedic astrology is becoming more and more popular in India since it is thought to be very precise and accurate. Various astrologers in India have brought major reforms that have shaped the astrology community progressively and found a path which brings significance. Its spiritual underpinnings also ensure that it is less about fortune-telling and more about the evolution of the human soul as it strives to unite with the Divine.

Let us take a look at the top 5 most influential astrologers in India.

1. K. N. Rao:

Shri K. N. RAO is an Indian Vedic astrologer. He was an English language lecturer. At the mere age of 12, he was introduced to the world of Vedic Astrology by his mother and can be considered the best Vedic astrologer in the world by his peers and clients. His astrological lectures on Vedic astrology in many countries influenced people to connect with him and Vedic astrology. He was the chief guest at the second conference of the American Council of Vedic Astrology. His book, “Yogis, Destiny and the Wheel of Time” can be referred to as one of the main tools in the world of astrology. His insightful guidance about life has helped people find the path to success.

https://www.journalofastrology.com/

2. Dr Sohini Sastri:

The most accomplished Astrologer, Philanthropist and Life Coach, renowned for her expertise in Vedic Astrology, Gemology, Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and Colour Therapy is none other than Dr Sohini Sastri. Over the last few decades, Dr Sastri, one of the Best Astrologers in India, has helped thousands of her followers with astrological predictions and cosmic energy. She is famous for her accurate prediction and effective remedy selection. She is also felicitated by the 2 consecutive Presidents of India. She has been felicitated by several universities and honoured with degrees like a doctorate & D.Litt as well by National American University, USA for her exceptional journey and contribution to society. She is a KP Astrologer with 15+ years of experience. Dr Sastri is popular as the first choice of Bollywood celebrities. She has achieved a great height of astrology and was awarded various honours like ‘Champion of Change 2018, 2019, 2021’, ‘Pride of Nation 2019, 2022’, ‘Indian Achievers Award 2020, 2023’, ‘Femina Brand Award 2021’ and many more. She is a regular columnist for many popular magazines and a renowned writer of 3 popular books on Astrology. She is also a very popular face in different TV Shows. Her contribution as a social reformer and activist also is very much significant.

https://www.sohinisastri.com/

3. Pandit Ajai Bhambi:

Internationally renowned astrologer and Vastu Shastra specialist Pandit Ajai Bhambi is a well-known figure in the astrology community who is well-known for his in-depth knowledge and accurate forecasts. He applies his astrological expertise to assist people in identifying and achieving their life goals. He has authored a number of books and has contributed to several regional, national, and international newspapers and periodicals. He anticipates challenges in people's lives and exhorts them to look for chances and learn how to handle them. Also, he has made appearances on a number of national as well as international TV programmes.

https://astrobhambi.com/

4. Anupam V Kapil:

India’s most diversely qualified celebrity astro-numerologist and body language expert Anupam V Kapil is also an author, columnist and TOI daily forecast writer. He is the only phonetic numerologist in India and a well-known face on Indian Television channels, where he has shared his piece of mind with the world on Astrology. He is the esteemed author of the bestselling book “Numerology Made Easy”. He is well versed with the ancient temples of south India and Naadi remedial measures.

http://www.anupamkapil.com/

5. Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma:

At the age of 35, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma decided to pursue astrology as a full-time profession in 1993. Since then, he has made several accurate predictions and carved out a name for himself in the area. Due to his scientific background, he spent his early years researching and studying astronomy, astrology, numerology, gemology, and Tantras in great depth. Astro-consulting to help individuals with their issues has been his only goal in life after receiving a Ph.D. for his studies on Astrological positions and their effect on marriages. He has also made an enormous amount of TV appearances. He has written many books and contributed to several regional, international, and national publications and journals.

https://www.premastrologer.com/

Every person has good and bad times in their lives that bring them joy and sorrow and to overcome the bad situation we take refuge in these great sages.