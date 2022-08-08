Breaking News
Mumbai: Chawl mafia back in business; police, civic officials yet to act
BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital
Mumbai sees 465 new cases, one death, 321 recoveries
Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane on Monday; issues orange alert till August 10
Money laundering case: Mumbai court remands Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till Aug 22
Home > Brand Media News > Who is Doctormoon Whose Real Name is Mahnaz Farid

Who is Doctormoon Whose Real Name is Mahnaz Farid?

Updated on: 08 August,2022 04:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Mahnaz Farid, born in Tehran on February 29, 1976, started her educational journey at a prestigious gifted school in Iran, and she graduated from Tehran University of Medical Science.

Who is Doctormoon Whose Real Name is Mahnaz Farid?


As a youngster, she started her piano tutoring job. Years later she composed a few songs for the Jam-e-Jam TV channel. She was also hosting a TV show named In-Hafte. She worked in a radio station as a narrator between1998 to 2002. While in medical school she married her classmate, Dr. Bimesl. Her doctoral thesis was about a novel and innovative treatment for a skin condition called atopic dermatitis. After graduating from medical school, she started her career as a part-time physician at Imam Reza Hospital located in Amirabad and she practiced there for five years.

 

At the same time, she ran her private office as a cosmetic physician, In 2007, her first son, Arsha was born. After a few years, she decided to move to Canada to start a new life. In 2015, her second son, Aryo, was born. During this time, she frequently flew to Iran and worked in charitable clinics. She founded a skin and hair clinic in Toronto and instructed many students on aesthetic medicine. She has used her experience after all these years to establish Doctormoon cosmetic & aesthetics to promote women’s health.


 

In 2022 she is one of the well-known influencers on social media such as Instagram with more than a million followers.

Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK