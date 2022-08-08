Who is Doctormoon Whose Real Name is Mahnaz Farid?

Mahnaz Farid, born in Tehran on February 29, 1976, started her educational journey at a prestigious gifted school in Iran, and she graduated from Tehran University of Medical Science.

As a youngster, she started her piano tutoring job. Years later she composed a few songs for the Jam-e-Jam TV channel. She was also hosting a TV show named In-Hafte. She worked in a radio station as a narrator between1998 to 2002. While in medical school she married her classmate, Dr. Bimesl. Her doctoral thesis was about a novel and innovative treatment for a skin condition called atopic dermatitis. After graduating from medical school, she started her career as a part-time physician at Imam Reza Hospital located in Amirabad and she practiced there for five years.

At the same time, she ran her private office as a cosmetic physician, In 2007, her first son, Arsha was born. After a few years, she decided to move to Canada to start a new life. In 2015, her second son, Aryo, was born. During this time, she frequently flew to Iran and worked in charitable clinics. She founded a skin and hair clinic in Toronto and instructed many students on aesthetic medicine. She has used her experience after all these years to establish Doctormoon cosmetic & aesthetics to promote women’s health.

In 2022 she is one of the well-known influencers on social media such as Instagram with more than a million followers.