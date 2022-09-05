Who is RJ TRICKSHOT? A rising star in the world of trick shot artists

In the world of trick shot artists, there are some people who you think of when you hear the word trick shot, and then there are others that spring to mind later on.

One person on the latter list is Zahidul Islam, also known as RJ TRICKSHOT, an elite trick-shot artist who has been making waves in the gaming community. His recent rise to fame happened after he posted his most viral video yet, The TRICKSHOT Pool Trick.

To those who don’t know him

For those who don’t know, Raj is a rising star in the world of trick-shot artists. He started playing billiards when he was 13, and at 17 has already learned to play not only pool but artistic and trick shots. When I asked him what he loved about playing pool, he responded with this: Playing pool gives me a chance to push my boundaries and try something new! It's really fun to be challenged like that. Zahidul Islam or better known as RJ Trick Shot born on July 20, 2001, in Bangladesh. His nickname is RAJ, he graduated from Berkner High School in Richardson, Texas in 2020. A popular social influencer, he loves to play billiards. He'll play for five hours without stopping, as it relieves his stress and anxiety from work, as well as gives him the opportunity to experiment with a new shot every time he plays.

How he started

RJ Trickshot started playing pool at 13 years old when he was introduced to it by his friends. He loved to play but really enjoyed playtime after school and realized that this simple game can become a full-time career. Over time, he learned new tricks, perfected his own game, and discovered new tricks and shots. In the near future, he plans to play in big tournaments such as the WPA and Mosconi Cup. The most important thing he has learned from being in the industry is to never give up on what you love doing because there are many opportunities out there waiting for you.

His videos on YouTube

The video in question has accumulated more than 6,000 views in less than a day. Fans have commented on how impressed they are by not only his amazing shots but also his easy going nature and connection with fans. He's the guy I want to hang out with at a pool hall, one YouTube user commented. Another fan said That was cool and quick! His tricks were very creative, he never did any duplicates. It's safe to say we're all excited for what RJ Trickshot does next.

