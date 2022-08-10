Why Are HypaSwap, NEAR Protocol, And Solana Potential Crypto Market Leaders?

It's no secret that the popularity of cryptocurrencies is on the rise. As more and more people invest in them, the value of these digital assets continues to increase.

If you're thinking of jumping into the cryptocurrency game, crypto enthusiasts believe that now is a good time to do so. Three cryptocurrencies that present the potential to perform well in the future are HypaSwap (HYPA) , NEAR Protocol (NEAR), and Solana (SOL).

HypaSwap (HYPA) - DeFi Protocol

HypaSwap (HYPA) ecosystem is a Decentralised Finance (DeFi) protocol created in such a way that loans can be easily obtained and given in liquidity pools. Users can log into liquidity pools and trade with all cryptocurrencies they hold.

In addition, users can lend, borrow or earn through staking. Considering the idle and constantly disrupted functions of classical banking services, HypaSwap (HYPA) offers users the opportunity to earn money without being tied to a centre and without leaving their assets under the control of others.

Using the digital power of blockchain technology to the fullest, the HypaSwap developer team tests many applications to ensure the security of liquidity pools. Liquidity pools often suffer from bad actors inside rather than outside. For this reason, the platform's management team takes extremely high measures to keep the pools stable.

In DeFi protocols, derivative tokens are used that do not exist in reality but are exactly equivalent to the prices of real tokens, to facilitate access to liquidity pools and to serve more users. As with other DeFi protocols, HypaSwap (HYPA) has a derivative token used in liquidity pools. Thanks to this derivative token, all users can easily access liquidity pools.

In addition, derivative tokens are burned directly after exiting against inflation problems that may occur in sudden exits from pools. HypaSwap's main token is designated as FST. Apart from this, the token to be used for transactions in the ecosystem is called HYPA.

HypaSwap's ecosystem has the intention to become a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) in the future, but no admin or developer will leave the platform. On the contrary, they will have equal rights in the decision-making process together with the users in the administration. Each user on the platform has the right to vote for developments and innovations. In addition to voting, they can also make various suggestions. All users' votes have as much power as the amount of HYPA tokens they hold. So the more tokens you have, the more influence you can have on the platform.

The Future Is NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has big plans for the future of the platform, with various innovative projects such as DeFi, NFT, Gaming, and Metaverse to be brought to the NEAR ecosystem in 2022. The support of more than 40 investors such as Pantera Capital, Libertus, Blockchange, and Notation Capital has also been presented to NEAR.

The sharding and blocking mechanism, almost zero transaction fees, and instant transaction precision are among the features that make NEAR Protocol (NEAR) unique. Over time, increasing demand has begun to put Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other networks in scalability challenges. NEAR's scaling solutions overcome all these issues. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has a strong infrastructure, solid team, and ample funds.

Solana (SOL) - The Big Crypto Giant

Solana (SOL) ranks at the top of the crypto market and is considered one of the crypto giants. Solana's technology shows a relatively superior processing speed, the advantages of Ethereum, such as Layer-2, and future scaling solutions, such as sharding.

Solana’s potential should not be underestimated. It is not yet clear whether Solana will be able to outperform strong rivals such as Ethereum and Polkadot. However, the crypto community is considering Solana to be an important cryptocurrency on their watchlists.

Final Thoughts

All three of these projects have enormous potential, yet it’s important to do your own research before investing in any of them. If you are interested in new projects and would like to know more about HypaSwap (HYPA), use the links below.

HypaSwap (HYPA)

