Why Big Eyes Coin Can Top The Crypto Charts

This year's greatest news in the crypto industry has been Ethereum (ETH).

The imminent Ethereum 2.0 merger has everyone's attention and motivated individuals to return to cryptocurrencies. Ethereum might move to Proof-of-stake (PoS) if all goes as planned as early as September.

Many cryptocurrencies, most notably Solana, have attempted to threaten Ethereum's supremacy. They have, however, failed, and Ethereum remains at the top of the market. But is Ethereum's time coming to an end?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, has had a successful presale and formally debuted on August 19th. The newcomer can generate millions of dollars in a matter of hours. Is this the birth of a new star? Let us investigate.

Big Eyes Coin Plans to Hit Dollar 50 Million

The Big Eyes Coin is based on Ethereum (ETH). Although Ethereum is now a PoW platform, it plans a PoS transition. It is the most anticipated event in the cryptocurrency world this year.

Big Eyes Coin could potentially hit Dollar 50 million, catapulting it up the crypto market. Its dedication to one of the most crucial parts of our environment, the oceans, has garnered attention from crypto enthusiasts. Environmentally friendly cryptocurrencies are the way forward in today's world.

The good news with Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin has created an environment that greatly benefits the user. 90% of the tokens will be accessible upon launch, allowing the community to take control of the platform. The remaining 10% of tokens will be divided equally between a charity wallet and a marketing wallet.

Staying current in the cryptocurrency sector is critical for success. Big Eyes Coin has a marketing wallet to keep up with the newest trends. When you look closely at the Big Eyes Coin mascot, you'll see it has an Anime design. Anime is an increasingly popular comic book and animated genre.

Anime is currently watched or read by 40-60% of the world's population. Thus it's no wonder that Big Eyes Coin caters to this market. Big Eyes Coin intends to release comic books and items with the Big Eyes mascot, as shown on its Instagram page. A new wave of users may flock toward the Big Eyes Coin platform.

These new users can participate in the Big Eyes Coin NFT events hosted throughout the year. Big Eyes Coin intends to have an NFT collection in the top 10 projects, making users' NFTs valuable.

Big Eyes Coin will eliminate tax on platform purchases and sales, allowing you to save more of your BIG tokens. In addition, $2 million will be held in liquidity for two years to enable quick conversions. Uniswap (UNI), one of the largest decentralized exchanges, will accept Big Eyes Coins (DEXs).

As previously stated, Big Eyes Coin will be built on the Ethereum platform. Although Ethereum is now in PoW mode, the switch to PoS could happen as soon as September! Because of its enhanced transaction speed and security, PoS is currently regarded as the preferred consensus among crypto whales. Could this suggest that crypto whales are paying more attention to Big Eyes Coin? All indications point to yes.

Will Bitcoin (BTC) Maintain Its Lead?

Anyone who has heard of cryptocurrencies will be familiar with Bitcoin. Since its beginning in 2009, the crypto-giant has dominated the industry. Even in difficult times, Bitcoin has remained the face of cryptocurrency. Will the old consensus algorithm of Bitcoin, nevertheless, be its downfall? It is conceivable.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin's value has dropped 9.06% in seven days. As the maximum number of Bitcoins available for mining approaches, miners may seek out a new PoW cryptocurrency such as Dogecoin. More than 90% of Bitcoins have been mined, leaving only 1.8 million!

However, there are other reasons Bitcoin users would abandon the network. The environment is the most significant. Bitcoin consumes an enormous amount of energy each year, equal to that of Argentina! High carbon emissions stem from excessive energy usage.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are being held accountable for their environmental impact. It is one of the reasons Ethereum opted to use PoS. While this is not an option for Bitcoin owing to the effort required to create a currency, it does not halt the negative press around Bitcoin.

Users of Bitcoin can switch to a PoS platform like Big Eyes Coin from a PoW platform. Utilizing the improved technology of Ethereum 2.0, the new cryptocurrency can rule the market through the fourth quarter.

Dogecoin (DOGE), The First Meme Coin

Dogecoin was the first of its kind to join the cryptocurrency market, much like Bitcoin. More than 200 meme coins have graced the market since its start. None of them have reached Dogecoin's level of popularity. Because Dogecoin also employs PoW, it may provide Bitcoin miners with a means of escape.

When users mine a block of Bitcoin, they receive 6.25 BTC; when they mine a block of DOGE, they receive 10,000 DOGE. Dogecoin has an endless supply. Therefore users may mine it continually, despite the fact that the pricing may vary.

Additionally, billionaire businessman Elon Musk backs Dogecoin. You will be familiar with Elon Musk even if you haven't heard of cryptocurrencies. He has frequently tweeted that he supports Dogecoin, which has caused price increases. Elon Musk has more than 100 million followers on Twitter, demonstrating the influence he has on the cryptocurrency market. Especially Dogecoin.

Dogecoin's creators haven't made any substantial improvements to the cryptocurrency since 2015, with the exception of those that went live in July 2022 and improved the coin's security and scalability. As a result, Dogecoin could end up being replaced by newer, shinier choices. Dogecoin's friendly and laid-back culture was once a strength, but it now appears to be a drawback, given that other cryptocurrencies operate with a more professional attitude.

Well, there is Dogechain, a layer-2 network for the Dogecoin platform that has just been added to the list of Dogecoin projects. Owners of DOGE created the Dogechain, which offers Dogecoin users games, NFTs, and DeFi. Can Dogecoin continue to gain ground in the cryptocurrency industry with this innovation?

How to sign up with Big eyes

The Big Eyes Coin Launch Registration Process It takes only a few mouse clicks to join up for the Big Eyes Coin launch. For those who are new to the cryptocurrency world, the website is simple to use. Simply visit the Big Eyes Coin website and select the sign-up for launch option.

Conclusion

Finally, it should be noted that Bitcoin has been around for more than 13 years. The consensus algorithm of Bitcoin and Dogecoin may be viewed as being outmoded, allowing PoS platforms to overtake them in the cryptocurrency industry. Due to its high speeds, cheap prices, and improved security, PoS will appeal to people of all environmental concerns.

Big Eyes Coin is a brand-new, cutting-edge platform that has built an ecosystem that appeals to a sizable target audience and gives them access to a wide range of tools. Big Eyes Coin may perform better than Bitcoin and Dogecoin and top the Crypto list.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal