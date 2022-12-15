Why Should You Trade Decentraland, ApeCoin, and Cryptoons?

These three crypto tokens, Decentraland (MANA), ApeCoin (APE), and Cryptoons (CTOON), are fascinating builders in the NFT space.

They are supporting and taking NFTs to the next level. So, they are worth a watch. After all, we know that 2021 and 2022 have carried the gospel of NFTs.

Let's talk about why we think they are worth your money.

Decentraland - The First Virtual World Owned By Its Users

When we think of Decentraland, we think of Minecraft merged with the great functionality of blockchain technology. Like Minecraft, Decentraland is an immersive environment where users can interact and create their desired virtual experience. Decentraland is built on Ethereum's infrastructure.

The exciting thing about Decentraland is its economy. There is an opportunity for users to engage in trades and make money. Users can trade real estate on Decentraland. Oh, did I forget to mention that before a user can jump on the platform, they need land spaces? These land spaces are NFTs called LAND.

To get LAND, users will also need another token, MANA. MANA is the utility token, and it facilitates trades, payments and interactions on the platform.

There are also the Marketplace and Builder tools. Marketplace encourages buying and selling digital assets, while Builder enables the creation of assets.

We can't help but expect that MANA will skyrocket in the future. However, do your due diligence.

ApeCoin - The Cryptocurrency Behind Yuga Labs

Ever heard of Yuga Labs? Yuga Labs is the team behind some top-tiered Ethereum NFT collections. They created NFTs like Cryptopunks, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Bored Apes Kennel Club. The most expensive BAYC NFT sold for USD 3.41 million, while the most costly CryptoPunk sold for USD 23.7 million. Not long ago, they launched the Otherside. The Otherside is a metaverse that combines virtual reality and augmentation. Yuga Labs also sold land deeds for its metaverse space.

So, where does ApeCoin come in? ApeCoin was initially airdropped to holders of Ape NFTs. They could purchase land deeds with APE tokens and resale for a profit.

Similar to the way the token was airdropped, ApeCoin token holders will also receive numerous rewards and benefits soon as Yuga Labs has had a record of great projects. So, we can not expect less of ApeCoin.

Cryptoons - Integrating Blockchain Technology With Comics

Cryptoons is a unique blockchain ecosystem that integrates blockchain technology with comics. It was created to give comic creators and fans an enabling blockchain platform.

With the aid of their NFT factory, comic creators can upload and convert their digital creations into NFTs. They can upload different files, such as pictures, videos, or PDFs. Aside from that, they get to manage and monetise their creations seamlessly.

Fans can keep up with their favourite publications. They can preview these NFTs before collection. After minting a comic collection, fans can decide to resale it or use it as collateral. Yes, they can borrow funds from the NFT factory. Safe to say, it is also a decentralized finance protocol.

Sometimes, bringing a concept to life can be challenging. However, with input from others, it becomes easy. Acknowledging this fact, Cryptoons designed the Comic Launchpad. The Comic Launchpad is a forum that enables creators to collaborate with publishers to create a comic piece. The platform also allows transparent fundraising.

Interactions and transactions on the Cryptoons ecosystem happen with the aid of its utility token, CTOON. CTOON can aid in receiving and making payments. It will also serve as a reward for users. Plus, CTOON holders will have voting rights in the Cryptoons DAO.

The CTOON token is currently on presale and you can purchase this token to invest in the future of NFT comics.

