Why Traders Think Uniswap and PancakeSwap will lose ground to Tradecurve?

Tradecurve presale continues to sell out fast with millions of tokens being sold out in just a few weeks.

It has even attracted investors from Uniswap (UNI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE). Experts say Tradecurve’s unique business roadmap, and first-mover advantage give it an edge over Uniswap and PancakeSwap.

Uniswap (UNI) Will Be Launched On Polkadot

The Uniswap community has near-unanimously approved a proposal that aims to increase trade volume, and liquidity in the UNI ecosystem. The market value of Uniswap (UNI) has seen an increase of 3% on the daily chart after the announcement. Subsequently, Uniswap (UNI) is up by 4% on the weekly price chart. At press time, Uniswap (UNI) is changing hands at $5.32.

According to the proposal, the Uniswap (UNI) crypto exchange will soon be launched on Moonbeam Network, which is a parachain of Polkadot. The smart contracts for Uniswap (UNI) have been deployed on Moonbeam. The development has reflected positively upon the price movement of Uniswap (UNI).

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Begins Trading Reward Program

In order to provide its loyal users with an enhanced trading experience, PancakeSwap (CAKE) has launched its Trading Reward Program. Under this program, PancakeSwap (CAKE) users will be given enticing opportunities, including trading fee rebates. As per the official announcement, participants in the program will earn trading fee rebates up to 5% in CAKE, and minimum trading fees in PancakeSwap’s ecosystem.

Traders who can get benefits under this program include Pancake Profile holders, high-volume traders, and users with fixed-term PancakeSwap (CAKE) staking positions. The project’s proponents hope for a revival in the price of PancakeSwap (CAKE), which has been abysmal in recent weeks. PancakeSwap (CAKE) has tumbled by around 49% on the monthly price chart. As a result, the trading price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) has come down to $1.86.

Tradecurve Presale Becomes Focus Of Crypto World

When compared globally, the highest revenue of the cryptocurrency industry has been recorded in the US. Given the increasing prominence of crypto trading, this number is destined to surge in the US, as well as across the world. Thus, the launch of Tradecurve has come at an opportune moment.

The project is a hybrid blockchain-powered exchange that enables users to trade a wide range of assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, ETFs, Options, and others, with a single user interface. Using it is hassle-free, and does not mandate KYC verification, making the platform distinct and more secure than other platforms like KuCoin and Coinbase. Besides, traders are allowed to deposit any cryptocurrency as collateral to start trading.

All team members of the project are KYC-verified, and the smart contract of its TCRV tokens has been successfully audited. The platform will lock team tokens for three years, and the liquidity pool for 2 years.

Its presale shattered many records during its first stage, and has become stronger in stage 2. The platform began the token sale at $0.01, and the price has increased to $0.012. Moreover, it is predicted to surge by 50x during the presale, and 100x after listing on Uniswap and multiple CEXs.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”