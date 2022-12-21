Wildlife Photographer Hardik Shelat saving endangered species through his pictures

Since the subject of the shot is dynamic, wildlife photography is regarded as one of the most difficult and rewarding subgenres of photography.

Animals move, blink, turn their heads, and sometimes fly away. Since wildlife photography depends on chance, every brilliantly executed shot leaves a legacy of a thousand missed opportunities. To catch the ideal moment, photographers must be alert enough. Donning this art of capturing the perfect moment, Hardik Shelat, a wildlife photographer, has created a niche for himself among the top photographers.

Starting his career in 2014, Hardik has been capturing the beautiful life of wildlife through his lens. The importance of wildlife photography is much greater than most of us realize. The documentation of these animals ultimately educates the public about problems that will surely upset the ecosystem's delicate equilibrium as a number of animal species are perilously near extinction. Looking at the same, Hardik’s major focus has been documenting endangered species like Asiatic lions to make people aware of wildlife conservation.

Talking about his interest, Hardik Shelat shared, “My interest in and love for nature led me to begin my adventure into wildlife photography. I always prefer taking a stroll and unwinding in a natural setting, whether it's a garden, park, riverbank, or woodland. I used to photograph the beauty of nature when out on a walk, but I've been drawn to snapping various unguarded shots of birds and other animals. I gradually developed my love for wildlife photography. I began devoting more time and energy to it, especially when I visited numerous national parks, sanctuaries, and woods where my excitement was an asset.”

“By sharing my photos on various social media platforms, I have developed as a photographer who focuses on wildlife photography and biodiversity education. I appreciate and thank National Geographic, BBC Earth, and Discovery for recognizing and celebrating my efforts on a global stage during my journey, ” he added.

Being a self-taught wildlife photographer, Hardik captured his dream picture of an Asiatic Lion drinking water from a water hole in Gir national park, Gujarat. His click photo has been viral, and the article has been published by PETA Pixels, Times Now. To click this picture perfectly, he waited for 8 hours long to get the exact frame he had thought of in his mind. He has also been featured on the official pages of Instagram, Facebook and website.

A beautiful photograph can inspire people to care and be aware of that species. Hence, as a wildlife photographer, Hardik’s vision is to make people more and more aware to help save the world's endangered species using his photographs. This is one of the ways one can save the future and world by saving them, as he believes. No doubt, he has a long future in photography and many more accolades will be soon in his bag.