Will Dogecoin reach USD 1? Experts advise against holding DOGE, suggest to change focus on RenQ Finance (RENQ)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that was launched in 2013. Dogecoin (DOGE) developers created the meme coin as a joke based on a popular internet meme picturing a smirking Shiba Inu dog.

The dog-themed meme coin grew in popularity and support from the crypto community over time, eventually reaching an all-time high of $0.74 in 2021. This was followed by a huge market correction, causing the token to lose more than 85% of its value.

The crypto market has slowly been recovering in 2023 and investors can’t help but wonder if Dogecoin (DOGE) will rally again and post an impressive performance like it did in 2021. Read on as we analyze the possibility of Dogecoin (DOGE) hitting $1 in 2023. We'll also look at RenQ Finance (RENQ), one of the top-performing cryptos in 2023, and learn why some experts are advising crypto holders to invest in this gem instead.

Dogecoin (DOGE) 2023 Price Prediction: Will DOGE Reach $1?

Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently been in a downward trend. The coin has lost 4.28% of its value in the past 24 hours. Higher time frames further show that Dogecoin (DOGE) is performing poorly. DOGE is 5.89% down in the last 7 days and 11.00% in the last 30 days. It has spent 16 of 30 days trading in the red. Current DOGE sentiment remains negative, with CoinCodex predicting another 1.11% drop in the next 5 days.

According to most expert predictions, the best Dogecoin can do in 2023 is re-cross the $0.1 mark. This is still a long way from $1. As a result of this underperformance, experts advise holders to look for alternative, more promising cryptos. RenQ finance is a popular choice that we'll go over more deeply in this next section.

RenQ Finance: A More Promising Alternative For Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders

RenQ Finance (RENQ) is a DeFi-focused blockchain platform that aims to disrupt the trading scene by addressing traditional finance industry challenges such as centralization and high trading fees. The Ethereum-based platform, launched earlier this year, includes a full suite of DeFi products such as a multichain decentralized exchange (DEX), liquidity pools, yield farming, and lending protocols.

The RenQ multichain DEX connects all isolated blockchains to form a cross-chain asset exchange network while also providing all necessary underlying support for the Defi ecosystem. The platform ensures a never-ending pool of liquidity by obtaining liquidity from several exchanges. Furthermore, RenQ can distribute a single trade across multiple DEXs to fetch the best prices. RenQ Finance (RENQ) is also scalable, which further contributes to low transaction costs. Being built on Ethereum allows the network to run in a fully decentralized manner and to take advantage of Ethereum's security.

RENQ's tokenomics are deflationary. A portion of the platform's fees are burned, lowering its supply and, as a result, raising its market value. Despite being relatively new, RenQ Finance (RENQ) enjoys a strong community and an impressive presale performance. The presale is now in stage eight, having successfully sold out the first seven ahead of schedule. This is the final stage before the token goes live on the market. This stage is nearly sold out, with over $17 million raised. RenQ Finance’s listing price after presale will be $0.07.

Upon launch, market analysts predict a short rally past $0.55 by the end of May and a price between $2.5 and $3 by the end of the year. In this regard, RenQ Finance (REQ) outperforms the lagging Dogecoin (DOGE) by a wide margin, making it an appealing investment for most savvy investors.

