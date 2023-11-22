Winpe Gets Recognised as India’s Most Admirable Brand and Ms. Nupur Garg Honoured With the HerPower Award by The Brand Story

India’s economic growth has been more resilient and durable in recent times because of the exceptional work done by businesses that are dedicated to building better.

Winpe has been recognised as India’s Most Admirable Brand and Ms. Nupur Garg has been conferred the HerPower award by The Brand Story at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023. Winpe is a pioneering not-for-profit platform that brings about transformation in the investing world in favour of gender diversity.

India's economic growth has been more resilient and durable in recent times because of the exceptional work done by businesses that are dedicated to building better. These brands play a significant role in supporting a happier and cohesive society that offers fulfilling employment to many people and helps the country's population lead a good life. The Brand Story works relentlessly to acknowledge and promote these businesses by recognising and promoting their work. In its latest edition of the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023, The Brand Story celebrated businesses doing impeccable work in their respective fields and helping the people associated with these businesses and, ultimately, the country grow.

Winpe is a pioneering, not-for-profit platform that is dedicated to bringing about transformation in the investing world in favour of gender diversity. Winpe is an industry forum where stakeholders come together to set the diversity agenda and lead collective action to create gender balance in the investing ecosystem. The organisation is committed to catalysing action in increasing the participation of women as investors, capital allocators, and recipients of investment capital, through a well-rounded and holistic approach that engages key stakeholders of the investing industry.

Women make up roughly half of the available talent pool, but they continue to be significantly underrepresented among the investment decision-makers at private equity and venture capital (PEVC) firms, as well as in the leadership of companies that receive this investment capital. A gender-balanced investing team is a powerful agent for driving diversity in boardrooms, in the C-suite, within the workplace, and within business linkages. Gender and diversity are a top-down agenda, and the dialogue has to start at the very top of the capital structure, where corporate ownership resides and where all key decisions originate. Hence, Winpe aims to bring about this change by ensuring that women at the top lead from the front.

As an organisation, Winpe strongly believes that change can be witnessed when we combine dialogue with action. Based on this ethos, Winpe engages with prominent leaders and influencers to drive cultural changes; the aim is to provide a suite of powerful resources that support women who are part of the industry and the ones who aspire to become leaders. Winpe works with a three-step strategy to Engage, Empower, and Enhance. With the intent to drive collective action on a mutual agenda, Winpe engages with firms within the investing ecosystem and their decision-makers in a constructive and open dialogue on opportunities for bringing in gender diversity. It empowers the women who are part of the investing industry with training, networking, and mentoring resources designed to help them thrive and succeed. Finally, it enhances the participation of female talent in the investing ecosystem and fosters an environment and working practices that make investing an attractive career option for women.

Ms. Nupur Garg, the Founder of Winpe, is an Investor and Independent Director on the boards of companies such as Kids Clinic India, Edelweiss Real Assets Managers Limited, Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management Limited, and SIDBI, the Indian development finance institution. She is an independent member of the investment committee at the fund of funds managed by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), the quasi-sovereign wealth fund sponsored by the government of India. Nupur is also an advisor to and a member of the investment committee for the Dutch Good Growth Fund (DGGF) investment funds mandate given by the Dutch government for investments in SMEs in frontier markets across 75 countries. She has served as an external expert on the investment committee for the INR 10,000 crore Fund of Fund for Startups for investing in the Indian startup ecosystem. Additionally, Nupur advises selecting fund managers on a confidential basis on matters related to institutionalisation, best practices, and governance. She also mentors female entrepreneurs across various platforms.

In her last and most recent full-time role, Nupur led the private equity and venture capital funds business in the region for IFC and is widely credited with establishing IFC's brand and credibility as one of the most respected institutional investors in this space. Under her stewardship, the portfolio doubled in size and returns, moving from a negative IRR to delivering gains for the first time in its history. With her commendable vision and noteworthy efforts, Nupur deserves recognition for her work. She continues to lead Winpe from the front while empowering many women to reach their maximum potential.

The Brand Story acknowledges the impeccable work done by Winpe for consistently operating as a not-for-profit platform that fosters changes in the investing world, particularly in the realm of gender diversity. Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Director and Editor In Chief, The Brand Story said, “Winpe is a pioneering platform for transformation in the investing world in favour of gender diversity. The way Ms. Nupur Garg continues to serve as an example for increasing gender diversity in the investing ecosystem deserves immense appreciation. The Brand Story is proud to award Winpe with India’s Most Admirable Brand award and Ms. Nupur Garg with the HerPower award.”

