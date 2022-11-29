Winter Skincare Tips: Dr Rinky Kapoor

When was the last time you checked on your skin's health and radiance? Winter is almost approaching, so it's important to take a little more care with various skin types and how various climatic situations affect various components of your skin.

Dr Rinky Kapoor

Simple skincare can go a long way toward assisting you in maintaining healthy skin. Anything used excessively is bad, so if you use serums, gels, or cleansers, use them sparingly and avoid overdosing on ingredients.

Here are some natural skin care suggestions by Dr Rinky Kapoor of The Esthetic Clinics that could help in preventing and ensuring you have bright, vibrant, and healthy skin this season. Dry, uneven skin and inescapable irritation are some of the frequent symptoms you might confront.

Diet:

We often rely on our skincare routines, but just as important, diet plays a big role. Foods rich in fibre and vitamins can protect your skin from harsh cold winds and keep you on your healthy journey. It's always good to take.

Hydration:

Internal or External? Both. Drink plenty of water to moisturize your body and skin. Using aloe vera gel is a good option as it is a rich source of vitamins A, C, and E and acts as an excellent natural skin conditioner. It is the only vitamin that cannot be stored, so constant intake is essential for many bodily functions. Vitamin C is also a very good source of healthy, glowing skin. In addition to this, vitamin D is another must-have and can be used for several reasons such as depression, hair loss, and consumption of other essential minerals and vitamins. It helps in dealing with some health problems. Finally, it boosts immunity and supports healthy skin and many other essential aspects of the body.

Follow the regimen:

Healthy skin is the result of a proper skincare routine, much like bodybuilding is the result of persistence. It doesn't hurt to treat your skin properly with a moisturizer or gel before bed. This allows the skin to heal overnight and become less susceptible to harsh weather conditions. is not recommended. Use natural remedies that are harmless and can be used over and over again. Fruit and vegetable peels can help moisturize your skin without damaging it. Even showering with mild soap can protect your skin.

Avoid Hot Showers:

People usually tend to enjoy very hot showers in the winter, but that may not be a good idea. Hot water tends to dry out the skin, leaving it scratchy and itchy. cause Using water that is neither cold nor hot will prevent your skin from drying out, and basic hydration will make your day easier.

Use Sunscreens:

It is always preferred to use sunscreens during winter despite it not being sunny because even in absence of sunlight, UV radiation is present around us. Hence use sunscreens, preferably SPF 15 or above.

Keeping all these points in mind, natural substances work in different ways and chemicals in different ways. Balance is key and knowledge about substances is important. Know what suits your skin best and follow that. These tips will not only ensure good and healthy skin but a healthy functioning of the body in multivariate aspects.