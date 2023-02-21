With 41.85 percentage YoY Revenue Growth, MSys Technologies aims to achieve 5X growth by 2025

Sanjay Sehgal, , Founder, Chairman and CEO, MSys Technologies

Q1. Tell us in detail about MSys Technologies?

MSys Technologies was founded in 2007 and is a reliable partner for Product Engineering Services and Digital Transformation projects for its Enterprise and Silicon Valley clientele. Today we have 2000+ Software Product Engineers who design, develop, and manage modern distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations with open-source, proprietary, cloud-native, and containerized technology expertise, and outcome-based pricing.

We have a global presence in Atlanta, USA, Australia, Vietnam, and India. Over the last 16 years, we have built our reputation as the preferred innovation partner in Storage, FinTech, Digital Transformation, Cloud-Native Engineering, and DevOps. In India, our offices are set up in Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kolkata.

Q2. How is MSys Technologies helping ISVs and enterprises?

We accelerate ISVs and Enterprises’ business goals by releasing their global and/or distributed software products and applications through our Software Product Engineering Services.

For ISVs and Enterprises, we support their application development and digital transformation projects. We offer end-to-end Product Engineering Services across the entire software lifecycle – from product architecture to production deployment and product sustenance. Our offerings include Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud Computing, DevOps, Digital Transformation, AI/ML, QA Automation, and UX/UI on multiple technology platforms. By leveraging new technologies, we enable enterprises to become future-ready with a strong focus on innovation.

MSys Developers, System Engineers, Architects, and Security professionals apply their domain expertise to deliver UX and CX-optimized services that exceed customers' expectations consistently. Both in our Design Studio and Production deployments, we make strategic calls that are at the confluence of CX, technology fitment and customer goals.

Q3. What is the Y-o-Y growth of the company and how was the last FY like?

We have been on an upward Y-o-Y growth trajectory in the last five years and registered a stellar business performance of 41.85% YoY revenue growth for the year ending 2022. We added more than a dozen new Enterprises and ISVs to our clientele.

Q4. What are the expansion plans of MSys?

On the Business front, we plan to achieve 5X growth by 2025 with 10,000+ employees. We plan to expand globally and open new GDCs in the USA, Australia, and APAC regions. We are on an acquisition spree to expand our Storage Engineering and Digital Transformation capabilities. We are looking to acquire one or two companies by the end of the year 2023. We also plan to launch a SaaS-based project management tool for ISVs and Enterprises in 2023.

Q5. What are your target numbers for this year and next 3 fiscal years?

We have signed multi-year, multi-million-dollar deals driven by digital transformations and cloud-native adoptions and established a lucrative pipeline for 2023. We plan to grow our revenue by 50% in 2023 and achieve 5X growth by 2025 with 10,000+ employees.

Q6. What are your Transformative Business Solutions that help customers?

We transform business through our Digital Transformation and Cloud-native Engineering Services.

Our Digital Transformation Services help our customers create new revenue models by connecting their customers with the next wave of experience and insights. Our architects build intelligent software products with a better user experience. We provide custom-built services that automate operations, create intelligent customer touchpoints and modernize end-user experiences. We leverage Microservices and AI/ML-powered workflows to bring agility to the enterprise's functioning. Our Digital Transformation engineers deliver an omnichannel user experience by creating digital solutions which are platform agnostic.

Our Cloud-native Services run beyond just an infrastructure setup to provide economies of scale. It becomes a strategic partnership in our customer's digital pursuits. Our Cloud-native services allow enterprises to move their applications to the cloud hassle-free and achieve cloud optimization. We empower ISVs and Enterprises to develop resilient, observable, scalable, and modular software. Our Cloud-native Engineers deliver solutions that include Microservices, containers, development pipelines, event-driven applications, serverless functions, infrastructure as code, and APIs.

Q7. What all services does MSys provide and share some insights of the industry you work in?

We work in multiple industries, such as ISVs, Datacenter Technologies, Digital Transformation, FinTech, Enterprise Automation, and more. We provide impactful Product Engineering Services by reducing operational costs and increasing application efficiency.

We offer a broad range of Product Engineering Services, including Digital Transformation, Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud Computing, FinTech, DevOps, AI/ML, QA Automation, and UX/UI, to help customers manage their businesses more efficiently.

Our Cloud-native engineering and technology solutions are designed to provide clients with the highest levels of scalability, performance, and cost savings. Additionally, our end-to-end SaaS application development capabilities enable our customers to bring new products and services to market faster than ever before.

Q8. By what size/number are we looking to expand business?

We plan to achieve 5X business growth by 2025 with 10,000+ employees. We are also looking to acquire one or two companies by the end of the year 2023.

Q9. Talk about your unique offerings?

1. MSys UX Design Studio is an iterative and collaborative arena for sketching, pitching, and analyzing ideas. We developed this offering with a focus on micro interactions. It employs design thinking, gradient 2.0, AR, VR and Chatbots, social psychology, and behavioral economics to bring about vibrant designs and products. We aggressively invest and continually boost our design proficiencies to deliver exciting and innovative products, resulting in enhanced customer retention and a positive brand image.

2. MSys Accelerator Program is one of our unique offerings. The program takes your idea from prototype to product. It is customized per start-up, covering everything from business modeling to customer acquisition. Our community of market strategists, SMEs, data scientists, researchers, and especially Founders are committed to your product success with world-class programming and business mentorship.

Q10. Any other information that you would like to share with us?

Leading Industry Awards and Accolades recognized our efforts in innovating Product Engineering Services. In 2022, our key wins were multiple SDC Awards in the Open Source/DevOps Innovation of the Year and Hyper-convergence Innovation of the Year categories. Also, Sanjay was recognized as the Georgia Titan 100 for second consecutive year.