With a focus on customized, and effective tech innovations, this woman entrepreneur is making tech adoption accessible for MSMEs and Start-ups

1) How has your journey working in the IT industry been so far? How has the sector changed over time?

My journey as an IT professional over the past 25 years has been very fruitful. I have been fortunate enough to gain work experience globally across domains, which include Delivery management, Risk management, operations management strategic planning and consulting. I have a strong profile for successfully executing several business plans with also a strong acumen to manage channel management activities.



2) What were the challenges that you faced being in a male-dominated sector and how did you overcome those challenges?

As and when I was moving up the ladder in my career with more and more responsibilities, I faced challenges in balancing home and office. Most women who are focused on building a career have this feeling that we need to deliver our best both at home and at work. I used to stretch a lot to get things done at both ends. Over a period, I have learned how to prioritize the tasks at both ends and time them up well.

As a women co-founder of a tech solutions start-up, I feel some of the most vital challenges continue to revolve around entrepreneurship and remaining relevant to the changing needs of a fast-evolving market.

3) Tell us a little more about your company Goavega, what was the inspiration behind starting this company?

We started Goavega in Feb 2014 out of a passion to build cutting-edge custom applications and products for global customers. We did see that there was a potential 50Bi$ market to serve the SMB segment with technology help. Most of the companies who are medium and small enterprises, serve large customers and there is always a need for help in technology for SMBs and start-ups. So, we wanted to position ourselves as product engineering services and cloud solutions organization for SMB and start-up businesses. We want to be their trusted technology partner and help them achieve their business goals by leveraging technology.

We have grown from 3 to 100+ people in the organization and are aspiring to grow further. We offer product engineering services and cloud solutions building world-class products with high quality. Our goal is to build an organization with integrity, trust and transparency and have a long-term relationship with our customers.

4) What are your future plans at Goavega?

To be a most preferred technology partner in product engineering services and cloud solutions space for SMBs and startups. We plan to scale our business in NA, EU, APAC and Middle east regions. We will provide an onsite-offshore model for delivering good quality and timely products to our customers globally.

We want to continue to provide the best place to work for our employees and take care of their careers. We will build an organization that will be diversified and is employee and customer friendly.