With benign intentions, Biomentors guides NEET aspirants accomplish their desire

The concept of coaching, in its crucial form, is one of the requisite parts of existence. Instances of coaching are clear-cut portrayed in the holy scriptures on numerous occasions, such as Arjuna learning 'Dhanurvidya' from Dhronacharya.

The modern example includes Sachin Tendulkar being trained in cricket by Ramakant Achrekar and many such examples we find in our day-to-day life. Expert training has always been the backbone of a thriving civilization in every nook and cranny of every generation of this world. The professional faculties in coaching make students well versed with numerous techniques that help students solve tricky questions and clear the paper smoothly. One of the coaching institutes that work towards the benefit of their students is Biomentors. With affordable fees and top-quality education, this learning institute is emerging as a boon to NEET aspirants.

The online coaching institute unites innovative technology with interactive and comprehensive teaching methods that benefit students to fulfil their dream of excelling in one of the toughest Medical entrance exams - NEET. With the mission of providing world-class education at a bare minimum cost, Biomentors marked its digital presence five years back and has become one of the most renowned online coaching institutes. By incorporating advanced analytics, the online coaching guides students to know where they lack and what topics they should focus on. The cutting-edge technology and innovation assist the institute to hone the skills of ambitious soon-to-be young doctors and help them succeed in their goals.

The Founder and CEO of Biomentors, Dr. Geetendra Singh, while talking about the vision of the online platform, says, “The coaching institute in India is highly expensive, keeping the impoverished devoid of education. We want to provide equal opportunity to all deserving students irrespective of their financial status. Our strong vision is to level the playing field and make high-quality education affordable. Thus far, we have helped more than six lacs students from various countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal come out with flying colors. I never thought a small initiative could bring huge success. Biomentors is an essential part of my life, and it feels so great to be of help to the people and I, along with my team, is leaving no stones unturned for the expansion and growth of my dream project.”

Biomentors, the renowned and prestigious online institution dedicated to student services and excellence, trains students like commandos to inculcate discipline in life and bring success ultimately. It provides quality education for India's most challenging exam, NEET. With more than 11000 selections in government medical colleges in the past five years, online coaching has educated and molded future medical warriors. It appoints highly experienced, qualified, and dynamic faculty who nurture the students in the best manner possible and influence them to work diligently and touch the sky of their dreams.

Eminent doctor and motivator Dr. Geetendra Singh, aspiring to bring change in the country's health care sector, established this premier institution for NEET aspirants. With live examples, it makes learning easy to understand and relish at the same time. Biomentors is not just a learning platform but a mission towards change. Through its scholarship program, it not just waives off the minimal coaching fees but also pays the medical college fees of the deserving candidates, allowing them to completely focus on their studies without worrying about anything else. To date, it has helped around 70 such students make their dream come true.

The online coaching platform harnesses the power of online education in new and innovative ways providing a stepping stone for the students to reach the future they envision. The latest research with a proven teaching methodology is dedicated to student services and excellence. The online video lectures cover all the doubts that could arise in the mind of the students during their study through the app. The value-based, wholesome quality education institute takes various mock tests and provides All India Rank to the students to make them understand where they presently stand and what areas they have to work on. Biomentors having faculties experience in their field for more than 20 years charges minimal fees to avail the online coaching, including various other facilities. Also, one can avail free learning with their tutoring videos available on the YouTube platform. Amalgamating all of these features together, Biomentors has positioned themselves as the next big thing in the realm of online coaching and counseling.